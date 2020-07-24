Hilde Osland Takes A Sultry Selfie In Just A White Bra And Panties While In Bed

Social media star Hilde Osland sent the pulses of her 3.6 million Instagram followers racing after she posted a sultry selfie of herself while modeling a white lingerie set while in bed.

The lingerie set consisted of a bralette and panties and was made from a casual cotton fabric, perfect for lazy days at home.

The bralette was a classic triangle cut with spaghetti straps to offer support. The neckline was a plunging v-neck cut, and it extended deep enough to give fans a generous view of Osland’s décolletage. A thick elastic band wrapped around under her bust with the brand of the lingerie set, Lounge, printed in large black letters.

Showcasing her toned midriff, Osland coupled the top with a matching pair of undies. The elastic band was once again a thick style and similarly featured the Lounge lettering. The band was high-cut, almost reaching Osland’s waist, in a way that highlighted the model’s hourglass figure.

The bralette and undies were both a bright white color, and the shade not only emphasized her sun-kissed skin but also added an airy and light aesthetic to the shot.

Last but not least, Osland opted for a fluffy pastel blue bathrobe. The garment had appeared to slip down from her right shoulder and pooled around the model’s forearm.

Keeping focus entirely on her killer figure, Osland wore no jewelry. Her hair was styled into a voluminous blow-out with a deep side-part that added to the bombshell vibes of the shot.

Osland posed by lounging sideways on the bed, bending her knees slightly to accentuate her enviable curves. She leaned slightly onto her right arm, and focused on her phone she she snapped the selfie with her left hand.

The setting was cozy bed covered with a farmhouse-inspired white quilted blanket; in addition, a large window gave view of a bright blue sky for a pretty backdrop.

Though Osland did not add a comment to the picture, she did include a cute bunny emoji while tagging Lounge Underwear.

Fans loved the sizzling new update, and awarded the shot over 17,000 likes and more than 280 comments within the first 15 minutes of posting.

“You are gorgeous,” raved one fan, emphasizing the sentiment with both a heart-eye emoji and kissing face.

“You have the most beautiful eyes,” added a second, awestruck by her blue eyes.

“Sexy BEAST,” proclaimed a third, along with a kissing face symbol.

“Wish I could wake up with you every morning!” wished a fourth, concluding the comment with two red hearts.

Osland had previously wowed fans just yesterday after wearing a sheer crop top that exposed her yellow lace bra, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.