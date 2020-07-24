Melissa Gorga Is ‘Happy’ For Her Niece Gia Giudice After The ‘RHONJ’ Star Confirmed She Had A Nose Job

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga shared her thoughts on her niece, Gia Giudice’s recent rhinoplasty, on Thursday. The reality actress expressed how she felt about the 18-year-old’s decision as well as if she would allow her daughter, Antonia Gorga, to get plastic surgery when she caught up with Life & Style.

Melissa was “happy” for Gia and her decision to get rhinoplasty. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the college student confirmed last week that she had the procedure done with Dr. Geoffrey Tobias. Teresa Giudice’s daughter indicated that her nose had long been an insecurity of hers and that now that she was an adult, she was happy to be able to fix it. Her aunt also commented on the timing of the procedure.

“I know you’re supposed to wait until you’re 18 and she did and that’s it. It’s actually the right age to do it. She wanted it, she got it and I think good for her.”

As for whether Melissa was comfortable with Antonia getting plastic surgery, the mother of three admitted that the 14-year-old was “a little too young” right now. However, the reality star would be open to procedures when her daughter grew up.

“If she wanted to get it when she was older, yeah, I would be fine with that.”

The “On Display” singer acknowledged that she was not in a place to stop someone from getting plastic surgery.

“Listen, I got one [a nose job], so who am I to say no?”

In 2016, Melissa admitted that she had her face altered. The reality actress had often been questioned if she had a nose job; however, the New Jersey mom often side-stepped the issue. During an interview with The Daily Dish, the singer acknowledged her rhinoplasty, calling it the “worst-kept secret.”

However, the actress revealed that she wanted to keep that information private.

“I have children, and there are certain things I don’t feel like I need to blurt all over the world,” Melissa explained.

Gia’s aunt was not the only one to weigh in on the college student’s decision. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gia’s dad, Joe Giudice, shared his opinion recently. The Italian father of four was hesitant about it at first, citing concerns about the medical aspect, especially during the current pandemic. However, Joe came around and is now happy for his oldest child. The Italian father did add that the alteration wasn’t necessary as he believed his daughters were beautiful and smart without any procedures.