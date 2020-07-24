Nobunny, Culture Abuse Quit Music Industry After Admitting Sexual Misconduct

Nobunny, the rock artist who is known for performing in a decaying rabbit mask, announced that he has quit music, reported Pitchfork.

The news comes after multiple allegations of assault were leveled at Burger Records, who had worked with the artist in the past.

Nobunny, real name Justin Champlin, released a statement admitting to incidents of sexual misconduct.

“I f*cked up bad. I used my power and influence to take advantage of young women and teenage girls,” he wrote.

He claimed that “everything I have ever done was consensual,” but acknowledged that “consent isn’t always there if the power dynamic is off.”

Champlin said he had been sexually assaulted and experienced gang rape, though he recognized that was no excuse for his actions.

The statement ended with an announcement that “Nobunny is over.” He said he would be deactivating social media in the following 48 hours.

He apologized to “all the survivors and victims of myself and the toxic scene at large that I am a part of.”

Champlin released his last two records, First Blood and Secret Songs, on the Goner label.

They have since confirmed all works by the artist would be removed from their store and distributor, and they would work to remove his music from online services.

The label also showed support for the women who had come forward.

They said they hoped these conversations would “lead us to a music scene that is a safe space for everyone.”

1/2 News about Nobunny's reprehensible actions reached us today. Our hearts are with the victims of this abuse, and victims of abuse everywhere. We respect these women and the strength they show in coming forward. Hopefully these conversations will lead us to a music scene that — Goner Records (@gonerrecords) July 23, 2020

Stereogum reported that the band No Parents had dissolved after facing similar claims.

They had previously published an Instagram post which apologized to an alleged victim of assault, and said they took her claim “very seriously.”

The following day, they announced they would disband.

The allegations have had a ripple effect through the industry.

The band Culture Abuse also dissolved over instances of sexual assault, said SPIN.

Vocalist David Kelling admitted in an Instagram post that he had slept with a 17-year-old ten years ago, when he was 22 years old.

Culture Abuse then posted on their page, saying they would no longer be continuing as a band and this behavior “cannot be allowed.”

The group had frequently taken part in all-ages shows.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Burger Records had closed following multiple allegations of abuse.

The Californian label had announced they would be rebranding, but ultimately they decide to shut down production.

In a statement, they apologized for “perpetuating a culture of toxic masculinity.”