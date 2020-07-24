Brazilian Bombshell Bru Luccas Promotes CBD Oil While Clad In A Sexy, Mismatched Bikini

Bru Luccas took to Instagram to share another sizzling post that showed her rocking a mismatched bikini. The model posted the photo to her page on Thursday afternoon, and her 3.2 million fans have been more than pleased with the smoking-hot shot.

The snapshot captured the model cruising on a boat. She positioned herself near the side of the vessel, and a stretch of plastic and a few metal fixtures were seen. It looked like an optimal day to hit the sea, while a view of greenery, a few tall buildings, and a calm body of water appeared at the fitness model’s back.

Bru sat on the top of a seat that was covered in cream-colored leather, while the back of the chair was embroidered with the boat’s logo. Bru appeared to look off into the distance and wore a smile on her face as she held a bottle of CBD oil in the one hand and rested the opposite hand on her thigh.

She stunned in a mismatched bikini that showcased her curvaceous figure. The top of the swimsuit boasted a silver hue that had a hint of shimmer to it. The piece had thick straps that were worn wide on her shoulders while its scooped neckline exposed her cleavage. The bikini top knotted in the middle, which gave the suit another sexy element.

The bottom of the swimwear was just as hot and possessed a Tiffany blue hue that popped against her bronzed glow. Only a small piece of fabric made up the middle, and the front rode low, allowing her to show off her sculpted abs. Bru’s shapely thighs were also well on display, and the image was cropped below her knees.

She styled her long, dark locks with a deep side part, and her hair spilled messily over one shoulder. Bru covered her eyes with a pair of black shades. The second image in the set offered an up-close view of the CBD oil, and in her caption, she shared a discount code for 20 percent off all purchases.

More than 84,000 fans have double-tapped the photo to express their love, while 260 admirers left comments. Several Instagram users commented on the product, but most seemed focused on Bru herself.

“So beautiful babe,” one follower gushed alongside a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Pretty, very pretty. Where was the picture taken bru?” another Instagrammer asked.

“Gorgeous enchanting and captivating,” a third fan raved with a few emoji.

“Beautiful figure, beautiful girl, perfect everything,” one more social media user wrote.