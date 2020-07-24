Dasha Mart Rocks Little Black Mini Dress That Showcases Her Cleavage & Long Legs

Russian model Dasha Mart kicked off the weekend with a series of snaps that put her incredible assets on display. The beauty rocked a little black dress while she spent some time in West Palm Beach, Florida, and the sexy number got her fans to talking.

Dasha’s revealing frock was the perfect combination of sexy and feminine. It had off-the-shoulder short sleeves with a ruffle, which gave it a delicate vibe. It also had a low-cut neckline that flashed her cleavage. The dress appeared to be made of a stretchy fabric that clung to her shapely physique. She teamed it with a pair of black stiletto heels. To complete her look, she carried a small matching handbag.

The popular influencer wore her long hair styled straight and parted off-center. For accessories, she wore a gold necklace that featured a drop pendant that hung just above her breasts, calling attention the her ample chest.

Dasha’s post consisted of three snapshots that captured her standing in what appeared to a sopping area. She posed next to a white column.

In the first photo, Dasha gave her fans a nice look at her entire body in the sexy outfit as she leaned against the column. Her smooth hair spilled over her shoulders while she looked away from the camera with her lips slightly parted. With one knee bent and one foot at the bottom of the column, she showed off her long, lean legs. She arched her back, flaunting her booty and her flat tummy. The shape of her bustline was also prominent.

The second and third pictures of the set were similar in that they showed Dasha from the front. The images were cropped just above the knees, highlighting her voluptuous chest as well as her hourglass shape. In one photo, the model looked down with a smile on her face while holding one hand on her waist. She gazed at the lens with a sultry expression on her face in the remaining picture.

Many of Dasha’s 1.9 million Instagram followers took a moment to give the post some love.

“Absolute gorgeous perfection,” one comment read.

“So beautiful, dear – the LBD looks fabulous on your delicious body!!!” gushed a second admirer.

“Very beautiful girl in little black dress,” a third fan wrote.

“looking so pretty,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Dasha has given her fans plenty to get excited about this summer. She even got a little patriotic earlier this month when she shared a post that featured her rocking a red bathing suit for a titillating Fourth of July update.