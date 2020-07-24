Bru Luccas Wows In Black Thong & Work Boots

Bru Luccas showed off her spectacular figure for her 3.2 million Instagram fans in another sizzling upload added to her page on Thursday afternoon.

The hot new shot captured the model posed outside on a sunny day. Bru appeared in the middle of a street that was surrounded by tall, green trees on both sides of the road. A sliver of blue sky could be seen directly in front of Bru. A beat-up brown structure appeared on her left and a geotag in the post indicated that she was in Julian, California.

Bru faced her backside toward the camera as she stared into the distance. She placed one arm on her hip and draped the opposite hand near her upper thigh. The fitness model showed off her curvaceous figure in an NSFW outfit that proved hard to ignore.

On her upper half, Bru rocked a powder blue top that boasted a cold-shoulder neckline. Its capped sleeves were worn on her biceps, and its cut allowed her to show off her toned shoulders and back. The bottom of her outfit was just as hot and left virtually nothing to the imagination.

Bru rocked a pair of tiny black panties that featured a thong cut. It had string sides that were worn on her hips, and its cheeky design flaunted her pert derriere and shapely thighs. Bru rocked a pair of brown work boots to complete the ensemble. The trendy footwear had a light brown color, and they were lined with leather near her ankles.

She styled her long, brunette locks with a side part, and her hair cascaded over one side of her shoulder while one loose piece was picked up by the wind. In the caption of the image, Bru told her followers that she was lost and added a caterpillar emoji to the end of her words.

The post has earned rave reviews from fans so far. More than 225,000 have clicked the “like” button while over 1,800 flocked to the comments section to express their love. Most social media users gushed over her fit figure while countless others dropped a line to let her know that they are huge fans.

“Wow the best woman,” one follower gushed with a few flame emoji.

“Wowwwwww junk in the trunk!!” another Instagrammer exclaimed.

“Thank you for making my whole day, week, year with this picture. I am your first admirer,” a third fan chimed in with the addition of a few flame emoji.

“Incredibly gorgeous babe,” one more wrote on the skin-baring snap.