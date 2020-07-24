Abby Dowse Goes Braless Underneath A Figure-Hugging White Dress

Buxom blond Abby Dowse thrilled her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling selfie taken in her bedroom. Abby was sprawled out on the beige carpet, and the space behind her was filled with neutral decor. Semi-sheer curtains let some natural light into the space, and she had a gray upholstered bed with textured white bedding. A modern nightstand was positioned beside the bed, topped with a small lamp that had a white base and shade with just a hint of natural wood towards the top of the base.

Abby’s ensemble matched the color scheme of the room, as she wore a sleeveless white mini dress from the brand Missy Empire. She made sure to tag the brand in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. The garment had a high neckline that obscured her cleavage, but Abby appeared to have gone braless underneath the look, making it a bit more scandalous. The cut of the sleeves exposed her sculpted shoulders and arms, and the fabric clung to her toned figure.

Abby’s legs were positioned in a way that some of her fit physique was obscured from view, but the hem of the dress came just a few inches down her thighs, leaving her long legs on display. The pale hue of the garment looked incredible against her bronzed skin.

The cut of the piece itself was fairly simple, but Abby added some personality with her accessories. She rocked a pair of statement sandals with stiletto heels and a lace-up detail that went halfway up her calves for a sexy vibe. A small black bag was perched on the floor in front of her, and she also layered several necklaces on top of her dress. The jewelry drew more attention to her chest, particularly the longest piece, a gold chain with a circular pendant.

Abby’s long blond locks were pulled up in a messy bun with several strands remaining loose to frame her face, and she finished off the look with some hoop earrings. She held her cell phone in one hand to snap the selfie, and her followers absolutely loved the shot. The post racked up over 15,800 likes within five hours, as well as 399 comments from her audience.

“Gorgeous as always,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Yessss this is so classy and extremely beautiful,” another added.

“Wow nice outfit you look absolutely stunning Abby so much perfection in one place Abby,” a third follower remarked.

