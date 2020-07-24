WWE Rumors: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Star Reportedly Set To Win Title At ‘SummerSlam’

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, per Ringside News, Randy Orton is reportedly set to go over Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam. The World Championship will supposedly be on the line too.

The report states that WWE wants Orton to win the championship to enhance his feud with Edge, which will resume when the Hall of Famer recovers from injury. Edge got hurt during his last showdown with Orton at Backlash, which ended with both superstars tied on wins. A rubber match is expected to happen in the coming months.

The latest update also suggests that the SummerSlam match will become a reality. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, there have been rumors stating the bout was going to happen. According to the reports, the fight might even be taped next week. It was reportedly set to be filmed earlier, but the company chose to hold off to extend McIntyre’s storyline with Dolph Ziggler.

Meltzer also believes that taking the belt off McIntyre — who won it from Brock Lesnar at this year’s WrestleMania — would be counterproductive. Orton is a 13-time World Champion and an established main eventer. McIntyre, meanwhile, is currently being built as a star of the future and a win over Orton could add more credibility to his reign.

However, Edge re-entering the feud with Orton with a championship on the line would bring more stakes to the rivalry. It also gives WWE an outlet for the veteran superstar to win gold for the first time in nine years, which would undoubtedly be perceived as a feel-good moment among fans.

It’s also worth noting that the company has kept quiet about the length of the Hall of Famer’s current injury. This suggests that they want his eventual return to be a surprise, but he is supposed to return by the end of the year. Perhaps he’ll make an appearance at the pay-per-view and stop Orton from winning.

Orton winning opens up a world of interesting possibilities, as it also opens storyline doors for all three superstars to cross paths with each other. Orton has also been built as the top heel in the promotion in recent weeks, and the strength of his booking makes the rumored title showdown more difficult to predict.

McIntyre being built as a babyface also makes a confrontation with Orton inevitable at some point. Having them face each other at one of the biggest events of the year makes sense from a storyline perspective as well.