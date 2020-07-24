‘Killing Eve’ Season 4 Production Postponed Indefinitely Due To Coronavirus

Production has been delayed indefinitely on BBC America series Killing Eve, Deadline reported.

The award-winning drama television series was originally slated to commence production in August. However, the complicated shooting schedule has been severely disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

While producers didn’t reveal the filming locations for Season 4, previously episodes have been shot in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Bucharest and Tuscany.

“Due to the uncertainty of the world as a result of Covid-19, no shooting schedules for Killing Eve season four have been locked in at this point and there are various scenarios in play,” said a spokesperson for the show.

Rumors had also surfaced that Sandra Oh, who plays the titular character, was reluctant to partake in international travel during the pandemic, though this has been rebuffed by a source close to the show.

A prominent British drama producer did acknowledge that it would not be “straightforward” to get any Hollywood talent to fly out while the threat of coronavirus remained.

The delay in shooting will force Sid Gentle Films to push back the premiere date in 2021.

The series usually has a fast turnaround, premiering in April after filming in late summer and early autumn.

Deadline‘s Tom Grater called the news an “unsettling reminder” that even though production had recommenced on some shows, producers would not be able to “solve every problem with a bible of safety protocols.”

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

The show came under fire recently after writer Kayleigh Llewellyn tweeted a picture of a Zoom call of the writing staff, all of whom were white, reported Digital Spy.

“The make-up of the room should be more racially diverse than it is,” executive producer Sally Woodward admitted.

She said took “full responsibility” for the lack of racial diversity.

Oh had previously talked about her experiences on set, stating sometimes she would be the only person of color present.

“The development of people behind the camera is very slow in the UK,” she said.

Deadline previously announced that Laura Neal, who has written for Diary of a Call Girl, was tapped to become Season 4’s new lead writer.

Killing Eve is based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings. Jodie Comer stars alongside Oh as antagonist Villanelle.

Although she has won a Golden Globe award for Best Actress for her work on the program, Oh had wanted another role where she would play a strong, iconic female, The Inquisitr reported.

Oh revealed to Kerry Washington that she’d wanted to play Olivia Pope in Washington’s hit drama Scandal.