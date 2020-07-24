‘Ladies Of London’ Star Caroline Stanbury Dating Former Real Madrid Player Sergio Carrallo

Former Ladies of London actress Caroline Stanbury has moved on. The personal stylist is dating former Real Madrid player Sergio Carrallo. The two made it Instagram official yesterday as they posted photos of their trip to Saint Tropez.

Caroline was the first to share the news with her photo of the pair.

Sergio was an attacker for Real Madrid during the 2013-2014 season, according to Soccer Way. The soccer star was then moved on to UB Conquense for a season before retiring. The 25-year-old is now in venture and wealth management.

Caroline and her husband, Cem Habib, announced their divorce in December of 2019, according to The Daily Dish. The couple share three children, daughter Yasmine and twin sons Aaron and Zac. The blonde told the outlet that she was not actively seeking a partner, although she was “content” with her dating life.

“As far as I’m concerned, the man should be the cherry on the top, not the pie.”

Similar to her Instagram caption, the blonde also referenced the next chapter during a conversation with The Daily Dish back in February. There the socialite indicated that she was ready to move on.

“I feel so different for this next chapter in my life that I’m like, yeah, I’m ready,” the former reality star said.

As for whether or not that meant tying the knot again, the former Ladies of London star was unsure.

“Why not? If you find the right person, I’d get married again, I guess. I don’t know.”

Sergio posted a photo of the two at the same time. In the soccer player’s picture, he was carrying Caroline outside of the helicopter as the pair sported big grins. His caption read, “it took a while to get here” with the same loving emoji. It is unknown how long the two have been dating or when the pair met. The couple was in an Instagram picture with several pals back in early December.

Caroline and Sergio have a mutual friend in Larsa Pippen. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the former wife of the basketball player, Scottie Pippen has been in the news recently over questions of her friendship with the Kardashian sisters. Many fans were concerned after reports that the Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian all unfollowed the Real Housewives of Miami castmember. Insiders debunked that there was any strife and indicated that Larsa was never part of Kim’s “inner circle” and that they never followed her in the first place.