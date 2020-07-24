WWE Rumors: Former Superstar Seemingly Accuses Hall Of Famer Of Burying Talent

In the latest update in a Twitter exchange that started earlier in the week, former WWE wrestler Cash Wheeler appeared to suggest that one of his former employer’s backstage producers, Brian “Road Dogg” James, had a reputation for making wrestlers look bad if they didn’t agree with him.

As recapped by Wrestling Inc., the exchange started on Thursday when Wheeler’s tag teammate, Dax Harwood, took to Twitter to ostensibly wish Shawn Michaels a happy birthday, only for him to post a photo of Michaels’ former in-ring and real-life rival Bret Hart. This was followed by a reply from another ex-superstar, as Miro (formerly Rusev) wondered why Harwood didn’t tag anybody in his tweet. Road Dogg then jumped into the discussion, offering his well-wishes to Miro but also suggesting that Harwood had “no guts” when he seemingly trolled “The Heartbreak Kid” without tagging anyone.

Early on Friday morning, Wheeler replied to the thread and appeared to sarcastically suggest that he and his FTR partner didn’t have guts. After Road Dogg wrote that he’s certainly not gutless, Wheeler responded with what looked like more sarcasm, suggesting that the Hall of Famer had a tendency to “bury” people who may have rubbed him the wrong way.

“Definitely a good guy that never talked sh*t about talent as soon as they’d walk away. And definitely wouldn’t try to bury anyone that disagreed with him. Definitely,” he tweeted.

A mainstay of WWE’s Attitude Era as one-half of The New Age Outlaws, Road Dogg was inducted into the company’s Hall of Fame in 2019 as part of the D-Generation X (DX) faction, where he and his fellow New Age Outlaws member Billy Gunn joined forces with Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac, and Chyna. Following his retirement from in-ring competition, he remained employed by the promotion, where he has worked as a trainer and producer since 2014.

Since getting released by WWE in April, Wheeler and Harwood have both been very open about how they felt they weren’t being used properly during their time in the company as The Revival. That same month, the recent All Elite Wrestling signees appeared to take shots at their former boss, Vince McMahon, releasing a T-shirt that featured images of the duo wearing the outfits he supposedly forced them to wear as part of their intended comedy gimmick.

In addition, Wheeler and Harwood recalled on Jim Cornette’s podcast in May that they were unhappy when they were booked to get beaten down by several DX members — Road Dogg included — on the 25th-anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw in 2018, per Sportskeeda.