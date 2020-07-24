Sailor Brinkley Cook Twins With Mom Christie In Sweet Instagram Share

'I love you mom,' posted the former 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant.

Sailor Brinkley Cook twinned with her stunning mom Christie in a new Instagram upload. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant posted the photo where she was seated alongside the former Sports Illustrated model as they enjoyed some one-on-one time together. The young woman relayed a sweet message of love for her mother in the caption of the share, displaying the strong bond the two have for Sailor’s 195,000 followers on the social media site.

The mom and daughter duo sat in a car in the image. The casual photo showed Sailor behind the wheel and her mother in the passenger seat. The car did not appear to be in motion.

Sailor, 22, looked to be bare-faced in the pic. She showed off a slight suntan and a glow to her cheeks. Her hair may have been wet at some point as it was slightly messy and fell to her shoulders in beachy waves. Underneath a woven cover-up, Sailor wore a bright yellow swimsuit with a small print atop it. She flashed a peace sign at the camera as she smiled brightly.

Christie, 66, looked ageless in the image. She wore a tan hat to shield her face from the sun’s rays. With that, she sported a white cover-up that appeared to top a bathing suit. A small tie at the waist secured the garment. Christie appeared to be laughing in the pic and her hands were raised high in the air.

The duo appeared to have enjoyed their time together as indicated by their joyful expressions, and their similar facial features were striking. Of all of the former model’s three children, which include Sailor’s brother Jack and sister Alexa, the 22-year-old looks the most like her lovely mother.

Fans of the family loved the image and shared their feelings regarding it in the comments section.

“You guys are literally pure sunshine, I can’t take it,” said one person.

“Two beautiful women! Love this photo. You have the same smile,” observed a second follower.

“You beautiful ladies are such a gem to this world. You spread positivity daily!! What a gift to be able to do it together. Keep on shining!” stated a third Instagram user.

“Betcha this was when y’all were coming back from the beach,” said a fourth fan, who noted the family’s many Instagram shares over the past several weeks where they have spent lots of quality time together at the seaside.