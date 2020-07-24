Lottie Moss Rocks Pink Wig & Crocheted String Bikini In Sizzling Series Of Photos

Lottie Moss took a page out of her big sister Kate Moss’ book, as she posed for a smoking-hot series of Instagram photos that showed her in nothing more than a string bikini. The update was added to her feed on July 23, and it’s earned the British babe nothing but love from her fans.

The first image in the set showed the model posed directly in front of a mirror. She held her cellphone in her left hand and gazed into the device to ensure that she captured the perfect angle. Not much of the space around Lottie could be seen aside from a wooden chair that was covered with a green fabric cushion. The next few images in the set showed the model striking different poses and one shot offered a view of the rest of the space, which included a table and a glass jar that was filled with white flowers.

Lottie knelt in front of the large mirror and placed her right hand on her upper thigh. She brought out her fun side in a pink wig that was styled with a side part and loose, mermaid-like waves that tumbled over her shoulder and back. The wig also boasted bangs that swept across the model’s forehead.

Lottie sported a hot crocheted bikini that highlighted her killer curves. The swimwear featured a bubblegum pink color that served as the perfect complement to her fair skin. The top of the piece had thin straps that stretched over her trim shoulders and arms, and its cups had just enough fabric to cover what was necessary, while cleavage came spilling out the middle and underboob showed at the bottom. Each cup on the bikini top featured Care Bears faces.

Lottie’s bottoms were just as sexy, and they also boasted the bear design. The piece had string sides that were worn high on her hips and helped to accentuate her trim midsection. The scandalous ensemble also allowed Lottie to show off her shapely thighs and taut tummy.

She kept her accessories simple and wore a bracelet and necklace as her only accessories. In the caption of the image, she told her followers that she wished everything was pink all the time, adding several emoji to her caption.

Fans have given the post their stamp of approval. More than 11,000 have double-tapped the post, and 141 have left comments.

“Not every women suits it like you sexy,” one follower gushed alongside a series of heart emoji.

“Wow you are absolutely gorgeous sexy and hot,” a second fan added.

“So gorgeous I’m going to die,” another user gushed.

“Wow, you are stunning,” a fourth admirer chimed in.