Carrie Underwood Flexes Her Muscles & Shows Off Toned Physique While Working Out

Aside from being one of the most recognizable faces in county music, Carrie Underwood is involved with another business that is all about fitness. In 2015, she founded Calia, a company that offers a variety of workout apparel and fitness accessories. On Friday, the company took to its Instagram account to show Carrie flexing her muscles while wearing a colorful outfit while she performed a single leg tricep dip.

Fans of the award-winning singer will remember that she is passionate about her health and fitness and likes to make time for both in her busy life. Her hard work has paid off as she has a fit and toned body that is the envy of many.

Carrie was dressed for her workout session in a neon green, ribbed tank top. The fitted number hugged her torso, highlighting her trim midsection. She teamed the top with a pair of white leggings tie-dyed with a pale pink shade. Fresh-faced, she wore her hair pulled back in a ponytail. She also wore a sports watch.

The “Jesus, Take the Wheel” hitmaker is apparently not letting the COVID-19 pandemic stop her from working out, as she appeared to be in her living room while she performed the exercise. Part of a beige sofa was visible behind her, and she used a coffee table as part of her equipment.

Carrie was situated in front of the table, which was round and made from dark wood. With her back to it, she rested her palms on its edge while she performed a dip with one of her legs raised. She appeared focused and confident as she carried out the move. The photo captured the 37-year-old from a slight side view at a close angle, which showed off her muscular shoulders and shapely arms as well as her toned thighs.

The company left an uplifting message in the caption.

Several fans left positive comments about the outfit.

“This is such a true statement! I love this tank top color,” one follower wrote in regard to the caption.

“I love those tank tops please make more colors,” a second commented read.

“Totally want these pieces,” a third Instagram user replied.

Carrie made the news not too long ago when she shared a sweet message for her husband, Mike Fisher, as they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last month. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she took to her TikTok account to share a collection of throwback photos of some of the times the couple has shared over the years.