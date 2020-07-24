Paris Hilton Stuns In Leopard-Print Swimsuit In Sizzling, Poolside Photo

Paris Hilton took to Instagram to share a smoking-hot photo in which she showcased her killer curves in a sexy swimsuit. The July 23 update appeared to be a throwback where Paris was enjoying some rest and relaxation with her beau, Carter Reum, at her side.

The sizzling update captured the model outside in a pool. The setting was picture-perfect and included snow-covered mountains, trees, and a cloud-lined sky. A hot tub could also be seen in the background, and a black fence surrounded the perimeter of the pool area. A tag in the post indicated that the shot was snapped at the Yellowstone Club, which is a well-known hotel in Big Sky, Montana. In the caption of the update, Paris mentioned that home is not a place, but it’s a person, revealing that “we’re finally home.”

Paris’ legs were partially submerged underwater, and she struck a pose in profile, leaning her hands on Carter’s neck. Paris rested her chin on her shoulder and wore a smile on her face. The heiress opted for a one-piece swimsuit that showed off her curves to perfection.

Paris’ suit boasted a leopard-print pattern that fit snug on her figure and accentuated her tiny waist and midsection. It had thick straps and low-cut back the offered more than a generous tease of skin. The suit had daringly high leg holes that showed off her fit thighs.

She wore her long, blond tresses in a low ponytail. The socialite shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of blue-reflective sunglasses, which appeared to be her only accessory.

Carter was almost entirely submerged in the water, and only his shoulders were outside the pool. He rocked a pair of blue skim trunks and no shirt for the poolside look. Cater also rocked his signature scruff and wore a smile on his face.

The new post was a seconds-long video clip, but it acted as a still picture when the “play” button was clicked. It comes as no surprise that the photo has earned rave reviews from fans. More than 146,000 Instagrammers commented on the picture, and 1,000-plus have left comments. Most Instagrammers dropped a line to let Paris know that she looks incredible while countless others wished her the best in her relationship.

“Cool seeing couples like this, that’s awesome,” one follower commented with a few red heart emoji.

“Love you Paris, you two are the best couple ever, you really complete each other,” a second social media user raved.

“Home is always where the heart is. so happy your happy,” a third Instagrammer wrote.

“So happy you found a king, Queen. Ps- that suit is hot,” one more complimented.