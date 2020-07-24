Little Mix Fans React Passionately To Their New Single ‘Holiday’

Little Mix — who is made up of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thrilwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock — released their new single “Holiday” today and fans have immediately fallen in love with the bop.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there has been a lot of travel restrictions around the world. However, in an Instagram upload, which you can view here, the group admitted that they hope the track will take fans on a “much needed getaway.”

Little Mix’s fanbase — also known as “Mixers” — took to social media to express their thoughts on the brand new single.

“Little Mix // Holiday is a gorgeous euphoric summery bop. The girls’ voices have never sounded better and the song is COOL. We will continue to stan forever,” one user wrote.

“Can’t stop listening to @LittleMix #Holiday and kitchen dancing. My back might be dodgy AF but LM are healing my aches and pains. It’s a pop miracle! Stream Holiday for a fully functioning and pain free back muscles!” another person shared.

“When you wake up to a new @LittleMix song you know it’s gonna be a good day #LittleMixHoliday,” remarked a third account.

“LITTLE MIX ARE INSANE EVERY SONG IS SO GOOD AND EMPOWERING, THEY ALL HAVE AMAZING VOCALS,” a fourth user wrote passionately in capital letters.

For the artwork, the “Woman Like Me” chart-toppers posed as mermaids on rocks by the sea.

In an interview with Lorraine this morning, which you can watch here, Edwards admitted the girls transform into mermaids in the music video, which has yet to be released. She explained shooting for it was “the most fun ever” and was “so sick.” Despite not seeing the final edit, Edwards has already announced that it’s her favorite Little Mix video they’ve ever filmed. Thirlwall, Nelson, and Pinnock also agreed.

On their official YouTube channel, they have treated their fans with a karaoke lyric video which saw each member lipsyncing along to their parts.

In a short amount of time, “Holiday” has been a commercial success, reaching the No. 1 spot on the U.K. iTunes chart within 12 hours of its release.

According to The Official Charts, Little Mix have achieved an impressive four No. 1 singles — “Cannonball,” “Wings,” “Black Magic,” and “Shout Out to My Ex” — in the U.K. and a total of 15 Top 10s. Earlier this year, they dropped their first single of 2020, “Break Up Song,” which cemented their status as one of music’s biggest girl groups. The track remains in the Top 75 and has spent 16 weeks on the chart so far.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Thirlwall admitted the group will stop making music once they stop achieving hits.