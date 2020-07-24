Bon Jovi Announces New Date For ‘2020’ Album Release

The band dropped a new single quite familiar to fans as well.

Bon Jovi has announced a new date for their Bon Jovi 2020 album release. The set of new tunes, which were originally intended to drop May 15, will now be delivered to fans on October 2 of this year. The new music from the band was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the delay came two extra songs added to the original album, replacing two songs originally listed as tracks on the band’s 14th label release.

The experience led the band to record two new tracks titled “American Reckoning” and the newly released “Do What You Can,” the second single off of the album. Fans of the band should recognize the tune as it was featured by Jon during a series of Instagram posts where he previewed it and asked fans for their input as to how they were dealing with life in quarantine at the height of the pandemic.

“American Reckoning” is the band’s response to the George Floyd protests. According to a press release put forth by the band, Jon is the primary writer of most of the tunes. Only two songs have external writers. Billy Falcon and John Shanks helped craft “Limitless” and “Beautiful Drug.”

Bon Jovi would first debut “Do What You Can” acoustically during the Jersey4Jersey benefit special. The band, which includes David Bryan, Tico Torres, Hugh McDonald, and Phil X, added instrumentation along with Jon’s vocals from their respective homes.

The original tracklist included “Luv Can” and “Shine.” These appear to have been replaced with the aforementioned tracks.

The band was set to hit the road with opener Bryan Adams. The jaunt was set to start on June 10 in Tacoma, Washington. Bon Jovi posted a statement on its Instagram page where they explained that instead of postponing the dates, they opted to cancel. The band revealed the most important reason they believed it was necessary to abort the scheduled dates.

“Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer. Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely. This will enable ticketholders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries,” said a statement on the band’s Instagram page at the time of the cancellation. “You’ve always been there for us and we’ll always be there for you. We look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together.”