Blake Shelton Admits It’s ‘Hilarious’ Gwen Stefani Has Become A Country Star

Blake Shelton has revealed he finds it pretty “hilarious” his girlfriend Gwen Stefani has found herself playing on country radio. The singer opened up about his girlfriend and her departure from her usual musical sound, which is heavily influenced by pop, R&B and even ska, as he teased that it’s “ironic” the former No Doubt frontwoman has sung some of the most country-sounding songs out there right now.

Blake made the confession on July 23 ahead of the twosome dropping their fourth duet together, titled “Happy Together”, today (July 24) during a live stream to promote their new song.

“I have the easiest job at this point in my life and it’s a blast to be a country singer and do what I do,” the “Honey Bee” singer said, per Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s hilarious that listening to the radio the last couple of years that Gwen Stefani is going to be singing the ‘countriest’ song to come out of Nashville,” he continued, adding, “It’s ironic. It’s funny.”

Shortly after he also admitted that he knows he and his glamorous girlfriend make an “unlikely match,” Blake also spoke out about how he further brought the star into his world while they quarantined together at his ranch in Oklahoma amid the ongoing pandemic as it was revealed how that will be reflected in the music video for their new track.

Warner Music Nashville’s Shane Tarleton confirmed during the live stream that it was actually the mom of three’s brother, Todd Stefani, who shot the video while he stayed with the duo in the Sooner State.

Shane revealed that all the footage was shot at Blake’s home on a phone and shows off “the totality” of their romance.

Blake also gushed over his five-year relationship with the mom of two as he promoted the song, which he shared is even more poignant right now.

“We’ve all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we’ve been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around,” he said, as he admitted that that’s exactly what happened for himself and Gwen not only during lockdown but also during the time prior.

The returning The Voice coach has opened up on multiple occasions about how Blake has changed her for the better by introducing her to the sound, while the two have dropped a number of tracks in the genre themselves over the years, including the duets “Go Ahead And Break My Heart” and “Nobody But You.”

“It’s interesting, I’ve learned a lot about country music in the last couple of years,” she told Extra back in 2017, when she revealed that she has a special playlist she listens to.