Here’s How Much Demi Lovato’s Huge Engagement Ring Is Estimated To Be Worth

Demi's fiancé may have handed over a pretty serious amount of cash for her stunning engagement ring.

Demi Lovato confirmed the exciting news that she’s engaged to her boyfriend, actor Max Ehrich, earlier this week when she posted a number of stunning shots of the twosome together on social media — and now a top jeweler is revealing the staggering amount her huge diamond ring could be worth.

Celebrity jeweler George Khalife, who’s also known as “George the Jeweler,” opened up about the impressive rock Max presented to Demi in a new interview with Hollywood Life where he estimated that the piece could potentially be worth a huge $1 million — or more.

“Based off of the photos this is a 3 stone ring. The center stone is emerald cut and looks over 10 carats,” George told the site, referring to the stunning shots Demi shared on her Instagram account in the early hours of July 23, which included a close-up look at her giant rock.

“The side stones are trapezoid cut and appears to be around 2.5 to 3 carats,” he continued.

He went on to note that the stone is almost “flawless” as he shared his thoughts on the potentially seven-figure sum the former The Young and the Restless star may have paid out.

“On the quality grading scale it’s a VS1, which is near flawless, and on the color scale is around an F which means near colorless,” he shared.

“This beautiful piece is estimated around $1 million or more. She deserves it!”

Demi uploaded a number of photos of her stunning new jewelry on social media, giving fans a good look at it in her official engagement announcement. She also gave her 88.7 million followers another peek it in a post on Instagram stories which showed her with her hand over her mouth.

Notably, Max has quite a few acting credits behind him that would allow him to spend some serious cash on his wife-to-be.

He played the character Fenmore Baldwin in the long-running soap opera The Young and the Restless for three years between 2012 and 2015 and has also enjoyed roles in other TV shows including 100 Things to Do Before High School, Under the Dome, and American Princess.

In the caption of her gushing engagement announcement, which included several color and black-and-white photos of the couple as they embraced at the beach, Demi told her husband-to-be that she was “honored to accept [his] hand in marriage” and expressed her excitement at starting a family with the actor.

The couple were first romantically linked back in March and haven’t been shy about expressing their love for one another on social media since. Demi even posted sizzling shots of the two getting pretty close in a swimming pool back in May.