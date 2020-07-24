Valeria Orsini Sizzles In Various Skimpy Outfits For Beachside Photo Shoot

Instagram model Valeria Orsini posted a new video montage to the popular social media site on Thursday, July 23, in which she showed off her enviable figure in a variety of outfits.

The photo shoot took place on a beach in Tulum, Mexico, according to the model’s caption. She wrote that she had so much fun with her team during the shoot as she hadn’t seen or shot with them in a long time. Valeria expressed her gratitude and love for her team and then tagged their Instagram pages.

In the first shot from the photo shoot, Valeria wore a pink bathing suit with large cut outs that showed off her toned abdomen and busty cleavage. The suit included a strap that went over one shoulder while the other side was left strapless, showing off plenty of skin. Valeria’s long, brunette hair appeared damp as if she had recently gone for a swim and she accessorized with a necklace and bracelet.

In another shot, Valeria wore a tight-fitting teal dress with a cut out at the chest and spaghetti straps. She wore her hair loose and flowing, showing off her blond highlights. Later in the video, Valeria posed in a reclining position on the sand wearing a cheetah-print dress that pushed up her cleavage and ended at the tops of her thighs, giving her followers an eyeful of her curvy legs.

Yet another outfit change showed Valeria in a floor-length nude dress that hugged her figure and featured tassels in horizontal rows up and down the midsection and skirt. The model posed seductively, pressing her back up against a tree and popping one hip to the side, giving viewers a show of her sculpted body.

The four outfits were shown in rotation as Valeria modeled them in various positions on the beach. She posed on a white, plastic lounge chair, rested on her side on the sand or at the base of a tree, and stood with her back or front contoured to the trunk of a tree. Some of the clips included filters that made Valeria glow or sent stars dazzling across the frame. Another filter made the video appear as if it had been taken with an old-fashioned camera.

The post earned several thousand likes and almost 300 comments from adoring fans within the first day. Many of Valeria’s followers gushed over her beauty in the comments section.

“This woman is on another level of beauty and elegance,” one Instagram user commented.