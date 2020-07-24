Kali Uchis Slays In Rubber Outfits For A Number Of Eye-Catching Photos For ‘Paper’ Magazine

Singer Kali Uchis took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new eye-catching photos of herself that took place for Paper Magazine.

For one outfit, the “After The Storm” songstress wore a rubbery white catsuit that featured black polka dots all over. The long-sleeved garment was tight-fitted and fell down to her ankles. Uchis rocked a latex head cap with the same spotty print. It covered her dark locks but did display a hint of her slicked baby hairs. The attire appeared to have black wings attached to it with white dots. For her makeup application, Uchis went for a bold look and overlined her lips with a thick coat of black liner. She rocked acrylic nails and completed the ensemble with black heels.

For the first of four pics, Uchis was captured close up. She raised one hand to the wall beside her and gazed over to the left with a fierce look. In another shot, the 26-year-old was snapped lying down from behind. She crossed her legs and rested them on the wall in front of her. Uchis looked up at the camera lens and sported an intense expression.

For the second outfit, the entertainer wowed in a skimpy black PVC crop top that displayed her decolletage and midriff. She paired the outfit with a mini skirt that fell above her knees and long gloves of the same color and material. Uchis accessorized with a number of rings and a belt. She sported a dark curly shoulder-length mullet-style wig with a fringe and heavy eye makeup.

In one image, Uchis was photographed in the ensemble from the thighs-up from a lower angle. She raised one hand underneath her chin and placed the other on her leg. Uchis looked to her right with her mouth slightly open. In the other, Uchis was seemingly lying down with her reflection of the mirror showing off her face.

For her caption, she credited the photographer and director Jora Frantzis, her fashion stylist Rafael Linares, makeup artist Josie Melano, and hairstylist Yalina.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 285,000 likes and over 3,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.9 million followers.

“BEAUTIFUL. TALENTED. AMAZING. SHOW STOPPING. NEVER SEEN BEFORE. CREATIVE. LEGEND,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“I’m in love with you and it’s your fault,” another person shared.

“Looking so gorgeous,” remarked a third fan.

“YOU ATE THIS UP,” a fourth admirer commented.