Kelly Rowland Shares Epic Destiny’s Child Throwback Photo In Honor Of Michelle Williams’ Birthday

Kelly Rowland took to Instagram to honor her bandmate, Michelle Williams, on her birthday with a throwback Destiny’s Child snap. Unspursingly, it made an impact on their fans.

Kelly stunned in a shimmery silver jumpsuit that fell down to her ankles and displayed her decolletage. She covered herself up with a white blazer jacket and completed the look with heels that gave her some extra height. The “When Love Takes Over” hitmaker rocked acrylic nails and accessorized with small dangling earrings. Rowland styled her dark shoulder-length curly hair down for the occasion.

Beyonce wowed in a short black dress that featured long sleeves with leather tassels hanging off them. She paired the ensemble with black stilettoes and wore her blond curly hair in a high ponytail.

Michelle also opted for an all-black outfit and matched a long-sleeved lace top with skintight pants. She wore her dark wavy locks down with a fringe.

In the photo, the trio all held a champagne glass filled with a beverage. Kelly posed in front of Beyonce and Michelle and crouched down. She crossed her arms in front of her and flashed a huge smile directly at the camera lens.

Beyonce was snapped standing up with her knees slightly bent. She raised one hand to her hair and sported a pouty expression.

Michelle behind her tooched her booty next to Beyonce and looked behind her also with a pouty look.

According to Elle, this pic dates back to 2018 when the iconic group made an appearance at the Dundas brand opening party in West Hollywood. Days before, the trio all performed together at Coachella for Beyonce’s historic headline slot.

In the span of eight hours, her post racked up more than 542,000 likes and over 4,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.3 million followers.

“I know this pic is from April 2018, but still got lil heart attack!” one user wrote.

“This pic is my mood most of the time,” another person shared.

“So much fun! I love this Kelly,” remarked a third fan.

“We need one more album… Just one more,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Kelly. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was photographed wearing an off-the-shoulder black jumpsuit with lace-up heels of the same color. Kelly was captured walking on a street crossing. She looked over her shoulder and showed off her pearly whites. The “Say My Name” singer informed her fans that the garment was from her Fabletics line.