Alexis Ren Gets Flirty In Light Pink Bikini Top

Alexis Ren shared a new photo series to her Instagram page today, and it consisted of four snaps. She was photographed rocking a light pink bikini top and played with a bright pink flower in the shots.

In the first picture, Alexis held the flower in her hands and closed her eyes with a hint of a smile on her face. She wore her hair brushed around her shoulders and her cleavage peeked through in the shot. She stood in a shady area on a sunny day, and green foliage and a light half-wall was visible in the backdrop.

In the second photo, the model placed her hand by her ear as she was apparently placing the blossom in her hair. This angle revealed that she sported a couple of gold and silver rings on her hands.

The last two images were similar and were of Alexis facing the camera straight-on. She extended her hand in front of herself with the flower and gave a couple of flirty looks. In the third, she smiled with her lips closed. In the last one, she smiled with her teeth showing. Her locks looked a little disheveled and the foreground was out of focus both times, leaving the emphasis on her smiling face. In addition, her bikini top was easier to see in the latter images, and it featured a cinched accent in the center that brought attention to her cleavage.

The post has garnered over 289,700 likes since it went live 10 hours ago, and the comments section was filled with numerous compliments for the sensation.

“You’re forever so endlessly beautiful @alexisren. Queen,” gushed a social media user.

Others responded to her simple yet inspiring caption.

“Trying everyday to work out in order to be a better person and going to sleep proud of me and with a smile on my face. thank you for this daily reminder. i love you,” declared a second devotee.

“I’m thankful for these pictures,” wrote a third supporter.

Others were distracted by her good looks.

“Has anybody ever told you that you look like a younger Gal Gadot?” wondered a curious follower.

Alexis also caught her fans’ attention yesterday with a large multi-part photo set. In the first shot, she sat on a wooden chair and wore a nude long-sleeved bodysuit and ballet pointed shoes. She sat hugging her knees with her feet pointed and smiled widely. The room she was in was completely white with a green plant in the corner. The windows were swung open and bright natural lighting flooded the room.