Dannie Riel Soaks Up The Sun In A Pink Bikini

Dannie Riel has taken to her Instagram feed today to post a new photo and video, and in the former, she showcased her toned figure in a dark pink bikini. She was photographed sitting outside on plush seating and soaked up the rays.

Her matching bikini featured a flirty top with thick straps, a high scoop neckline, and a zipper in the center. There were also two pockets on either side of her chest, and her bottoms were high-waisted with apparently a thong-cut that left her hips bare.

She wore her hair down in a casual part with her long, soft wavy locks brushed in front of her right shoulder. She accessorized simply with a gold bangle on her left wrist and nothing else.

Dannie sat on a square seating area and propped herself up with her right hand and raised her hand to tug at her locks behind her neck. She threw her head back diagonally and closed her eyes with a big smile on her face. She also extended her left leg and popped up her right knee, and her flat abs and long legs were hard to miss.

The seating area featured sheer curtains that offered a little shade, and it was placed partially on well-manicured lawn and also on a gray stone patio.

The bright sunlight left Dannie’s skin looking flawless and glowing.

The photo has garnered over 16,400 likes since it was posted 12 hours ago, and her admirers had lots of nice things to say in the comments section.

“Dang girl! Looking goood,” gushed a devotee.

Others responded to her flirty caption.

“Tap!! Tap!! Tap!!… So sassy and adorable!!” exclaimed a second admirer.

“No they don’t, gosh, telling untruths like that, shame shame!” joked a third social media user.

In addition, one supporter was lucky enough to get a special message.

“It’s my birfday [sic] today Dannie and if u see this I hope you’re kind enough to wish me a happy birthday,” they wrote.

“HBD dood,” responded the sensation.

Dannie also posted another photo set on March 29 and showed off her figure in a gray bodysuit. In the first shot of the three-part series, she sat in a booth at a restaurant and gave a fierce look. Her bodysuit had a very low neckline that allowed her to showcase her cleavage, and she draped a colorful vintage-inspired jacket over her shoulders. She wore her hair in a slick bun with a side part and rocked earrings and necklaces.