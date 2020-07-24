Anastasiya Kvitko Gets Cheeky In A Revealing Thong Swimsuit At The Pool

Social media star Anastasiya Kvitko sent the pulses of her 11.3 million Instagram followers racing after posting a picture where she revealed much of her enviable figure by modeling a revealing thong-style swimsuit.

The garment was a medium tan shade, which both complemented the neutral aesthetics of the shot in addition to highlighting the Miami-based beauty’s sun-kissed skin.

Kvitko posed by lying with her stomach down on a beige chaise lounge chair. Her curves were on full display due to the revealing nature of the swimsuit, which was a cheeky thong cut that left little of her pert posterior to the imagination. The combination of the skimpy attire and the lounging position meant that her toned and tanned legs were on full display.

Kvitko accessorized with two gold cuff bracelets in addition to a maroon coil hair tie. To shield her eyes from the bright Florida sun, she wore a pair of trendy brown-tinted sunglasses that were a modern aviator style. Her highlighted locks appeared to have been left naturally styled, and her hair was swept into a deep side part so that her light brunette locks cascaded down past her shoulders.

Though much of the front of the bathing suit was concealed because of Kvitko’s pose, she still managed to show off a very low neckline, giving fans the slightest hint of her décolletage.

While on the chaise, Kvitko rested her body weight onto her forearms, leaning slightly forward as she pensively looked out to the side to give followers a view of her profile.

In her caption, the model proclaimed that a good background was “everything” when on a virtual date, and asked her fans if they approved of her poolside locale.

Fans went wild over the sultry new update, and awarded the shot over 95,000 likes and around 1,400 glowing comments.

“Beauty beyond limits,” gushed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with two fire emoji and two red hearts.

“You’re my GODDESS,” proclaimed a second, adding a plethora of kissing faces to the message.

“Incredible pic of the perfect fantasy dream girl,” raved a third, along with several flower symbols and a black heart.

“So perfect,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with both a heart-eye face and flame symbol.

This is far from the first time over the past few weeks that the Russian-born beauty has dropped jaws. She had previously wowed her followers after posing in a plunging silver bodysuit and black thigh-high boots, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.