‘The Challenge’ Season 36 Early Cast Rumors

The Challenge: Total Madness has concluded and although the reunion still has one more part to go, fans are already wondering what’s in store for Season 36. Like most projects in the entertainment world, production on The Challenge has been pushed back due to the ongoing health crisis. Season 36 is reportedly not far from beginning production, and rumors are already spreading regarding the cast.

Notable Challenge insider and spoiler Pink Rose has shared new intel to the series Vevmo page, which suggests which former stars are likely going to be on, who might be on, and who probably won’t appear for the next go-round. Readers of the Vevmo page have suggested Pink Rose is a production insider, who more often than not gets casting, storylines, eliminations, and winners right on the head.

For now, the cast members who are suggested as “most likely to appear” are Aneesa Ferreira, Jenny West, Ashley Mitchell, Kam Williams, Nany Gonzalez, Natalie “Ninja” Duran, Sylvia Elsrode, Tori Deal, Cory Wharton, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, Jay Starrett, Leroy Garrett, Nelson Thomas, and Wes Bergmann. This group of possible returnees contains 10 Total Madness competitors and three stars who have been gone from screens for a season or more. Sylvia has spent the most time away, being absent from the past three seasons.

Those Challengers who are floating somewhere between maybe/maybe not consist of Analyse Talavera, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, Britni Thorton, Cara Maria Sorbello, Da’Vonne Rogers, Esther Falana, Faith Stowers, Georgia Harrison, Jemmye Carroll, Jennifer Lee, Laurel Stucky, Kailah Casillas, Kaycee Clarke, Kayleigh Morris, Kathryn Dunn, KellyAnne Judd, Mattie Lynn Breaux, Nicole Zanatta, Asaf Goren, Ashley Cain, Brad Fiorenza, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Darrell Taylor, Hunter Barfield, Idris Virgo, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Josh Martinez, Joss Mooney, JP Andrade, Kyle Christie, Jordan Wiseley, Nick Maccarone, Paulie Calafiore, Rogan O’Connor, Sean Lineker, Stephen Bear, Tommy Bracco, Tony Raines, Theo Cambell, Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran, and Zach Nichols.

Of that group, four are highly rumored to be appearing on the upcoming Big Brother All-Stars season. Josh, Kaycee, Da’Vonne, and Paulie have been mentioned numerous times as houseguests returning to the hit CBS series, but they will not be confirmed until just before the show airs on August 5.

Most of the “maybe” crowd has a Challenge or more under their belt, but there are four newcomers in the bunch, all of which are from Season 21 of Big Brother. Nick, Kathryn, Tommy, and Analyse were all members of the same alliance last year on the reality series and maintain friendships today. This could mimic the same scenario from Total Madness which saw Kaycee, Fessy, Bayleigh Dayton and Chris “Swaggy C” Williams join the show as rookies, after being friends on the CBS show.

Some former Challenge stars who probably won’t be back for Season 36 include Bayleigh, Swaggy C, Melissa Reeves, Derrick Kosinski, Shane Landrum, and Morgan Willet. Swaggy C announced his retirement from reality television last month, while his wife Bayleigh is also rumored to be appearing on BB All-Stars this summer.