Chris D’Elia’s Prank Show Abandoned By Netflix Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Netflix has opted not to move forward with Chris D’Elia’s planned prank show amid the allegations of sexual misconduct made against the comedian. The Los Angeles Times broke the news of the streaming service’s decision earlier today.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a source with connections to the streamer confirmed to the publication that the series would not move forward. They said the series had not even entered the production phase and was “scrapped” shortly after the allegations surfaced.

The series would have been an unscripted and, aside from D’Elia, would also have featured comedian Bryan Callen of The Goldbergs fame.

The project would have focused “on their friendship and their love of pulling pranks.”

Despite the reported decision by Netflix to not move forward on the prank show, the outlet noted that three of D’Elia’s standup specials are still available to watch on the service, “as of Thursday afternoon.”

He also appears in Season 2 of Netflix Original You.

However, his co-star Penn Badgley has spoken out against him, as has D’Elia’s previous collaborator and co-star Whitney Cummings.

Approximately one month ago, several women accused D’Elia of sexually harassing them. It started when another comedian named Simoné Rossi shared her alleged experience with him on Twitter, along with multiple screenshots.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

After Rossi came forward, multiple other women followed suit. Several said that he harassed them when they were underage and claimed that he was aware of their age. The article indicated that one victim said he solicited her for nude photographs despite knowing she was a minor.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the 40-year-old denied that he had ever groomed any underage girls or done anything untoward.

He said that he was aware of making some offensive jokes and comments throughout his career, but that all of his relationships were “legal and consensual.”

Some of the accusations said the interactions with D’Elia occurred over social media, mainly through the private messaging system on Facebook and Twitter, D’Elia also refuted those claims.

“I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me,” he said.

Reactions to the news of the canceled prank show were somewhat mixed on social media.

Many people were surprised it had taken Netflix so long to come to a decision, while those who believe in D’Elia’s innocence defended him. Several users did not understand why the streamer was so quick to pull the plug when he has not been found guilty in a court of law.