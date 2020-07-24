Kourtney Kardashian ‘Stepped Up’ To Help Kim With Her Kids During Kanye West’s Twitter Rants, Source Claims

To assist her sister Kim Kardashian during a troubling period, Kourtney has reportedly “stepped up” to help keep her children distracted amid their father, Kanye West’s recent Twitter rants, Hollywood Life exclusively reported.

Kim has allegedly been having a difficult time as of late due to her husband’s increasingly erratic behavior, which includes a few recent Twitter rants that contained several controversial statements. Among them, were tweets saying he was hoping to get a divorce, and another comparing his mother-in-law Kris Jenner to Kim Jong-un.

According to the publication, a source revealed to them that Kourtney recently picked up 4-year-old Saint and 7-year-old North. She then treated them to a mini-vacation at Balboa Island in Newport Beach, California. She reportedly wanted to find a way to support her sister, and it seemed like helping her out by distracting her children was the best way to do it.

The insider said that “all of Kim’s family is rallying around her,” but Kim especially appreciated that Kourtney went out of her way to “ensure her kids” were “protected during this situation.”

The health and wellbeing of her children are more meaningful to the Skims founder than anything else.

“That’s all she cares about. Kim and Kourtney have had their fair share of fights like any sisters, but this just goes to show when it comes down to it, they always have each other’s backs.”

Speaking of fights, fans of the hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians have witnessed the sisters fight quite a bit over the years, but a second insider told Hollywood Life that those moments are rarer than one might think.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

They spilled on the relationship between the two, saying that usually, they’re very close. Kourtney’s daughter Penelope goes to the same school as North, and they often assist “each other with drop offs and pick ups.”

Supposedly, they prefer not to use their nannies to take their kids to school and think it is “important for them to do it themselves always and they’re constantly there for one another.”

That extends to other school-related activities, too. Kim and Kourtney try to keep their daughters on a similar schedule so they can quickly jump in when the other isn’t available.

“North and Penelope are the best of friends just like their moms. It’s so cute,” gushed the source.

Kanye and Kim’s marriage may not last much longer, The Inquisitr previously reported. Rumors suggest that the pair might feel their marriage has run its course.