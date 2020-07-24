Chrissy Teigen Posts Beachy Sunset Photo With Her Gorgeous Family On Instagram

Chrissy Teigen posted a gorgeous family photo on Instagram Thursday evening, wistfully indicating in the caption that their tropical vacation had come to a close. Almost 110,000 of Chrissy’s 30.7 million followers liked the post in the first 25 minutes after it was uploaded.

Recent Instagram posts from both Chrissy and husband John Legend have shown the couple, along with children Luna and Miles, relaxing in luxurious environments near a sparkling ocean. In a recent article, People confirmed that the family had been vacationing in Mexico.

The picture showed them from behind, all four facing a calm turquoise ocean at sunset. They stood just at the water’s edge, just outside the reach of each cascading wave as it rolled across the golden sand and soaked into the damp earth.

A sweet little collection of different-sized footprints dotted the ground behind them.

White crests of the breaking surf gradually darkened into shimmering blue as the sea deepened out towards the empty horizon. Idyllic tufts of wind-kissed clouds floated in the sky.

The sun itself was no longer visible, but still cast a peach and pink glow across the tranquil scene. The dim light reflected across the top of the gentle constant motion of the water.

Chrissy wore a loose-fitting sleeveless white top with a decorative horizontal stitching across the back through which a bit of her tanned skin showed. A matching wraparound skirt with a long sage-colored tie grazed her bare calves as she walked.

Her long brunette tresses were tousled in waves and slipped halfway down her back.

She held Miles across her hip, clutching him with her right arm. Luna stood on Chrissy’s left, holding on to both her parents’ hands with outstretched arms. She had on a colorful printed sundress with three ruffled layers and ties at the top of each shoulder.

John paired bright orange shorts with a short sleeved rust-burgundy button-up with an unidentifiable pattern. He completed the ensemble with white tennis shoes and no socks.

Chrissy’s devoted Instagram fans were quick to express their affection for the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and her charming family.

“You’re going the wrong way!,” joked one follower, in reference to her caption.

“This is such a beautiful picture,” observed another, adding a heart emoji at the end.

As recently reported by TheInquisitr, Chrissy and the two children were pictured earlier in their vacation on the steps of a stunning yacht. Chrissy and little Luna wore matching animal-print bikinis and Miles rocked a pair of brightly-colored striped swim trunks.