UFC Fighter Rachael Ostovich Shows Her Curvy Booty In A High-Waist Bikini For Latest Update

UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich flaunted her curvy figure in a beautiful location for her latest Instagram upload. For the post, she was shot near the water in a high-waist swimsuit that offered fans a view of her curvaceous backside.

The 29-year-old is known for being a fierce competitor in the octagon, but looked angelic in this boomerang-style update. Ostovich was photographed near the water as she was perched underneath a palm tree. The blue sky was visible overhead, while water and green hilltops could be seen in the distance.

Octovich was filmed from the side as she sat down. The 125-pound fighter rested her left arm on her bent knee, and turned her head to face the camera. Her mouth was closed as she flashed a sensual glare across her face. She wore her long black hair slightly wavy and it cascaded down her back.

The MMA fighter rocked a dark blue bikini that appeared to be tie-dye. Although her pose obscured most of the suit, she still gave viewers an eyeful. The high-waist bottoms, coupled with the pose, helped accentuate Ostovich’s toned legs and curvy booty. Fans also caught a shot of her chiseled midsection. Her fair skin popped against the blue background. She uploaded two images using a filter that made it look as if she was shifting back-and-forth.

In the caption she mentioned that it was always “#bikiniseason,” and referenced the blue motif. The Hawaiian tagged the location as Kailua, Oahu.

Many of Ostovich’s 694,000 Instagram followers flocked to the alluring snap, and nearly 56,000 of them showed their support by tapping the “like” button in less than a day after it was posted. The UFC fighter received more than 550 comments, as her replies were flooded with fire and heart-eye emoji. Fellow fighter Pearl Gonzalez and model Valeria Orsini were among those that left fire emoji in the comment section. Multiple fans complimented Ostovich’s figure, and several asked if she would release a calendar.

“My mouth just watered a lil,” one follower wrote while adding a cry-laughing emoji.

“Waiting on that calendar beautiful!!!!!” an excited fan responded.

“Whaaat! Ok can I plz be 20 again…You look amazing GRL!” another responded.

“I want you to fight againnnn lol?? You think you know when yet?” one follower asked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier this month Ostovich showed off her derriere while on a boat. In that snap, she knelt down in high-waist thong bottoms while holding her hair and rocking a hat. That post earned over 73,000 likes from her loyal fans.