‘RHOD’ Is Reportedly Filming Season 5 Again Despite Rising Cases Of COVID-19 In Texas

Texas might be considered a hotbed for coronavirus cases but 'Real Housewives of Dallas' is reportedly resuming production regardless.

Despite the climbing coronavirus case numbers in Texas, a Bravo spokesperson recently told People Magazine that Real Housewives of Dallas has resumed production on its upcoming fifth season.

Even though the number of infected people in the state is on the rise, the spokesperson told People they had a “comprehensive health and safety plan” in place.

The decision comes over three months after film and television productions were forced to shut down due to the pandemic.

“The plan was developed in accordance with CDC guidance, all state and local orders, as well as NBCUniversal’s own safety guidelines. The health and safety of the cast and crew is the priority of Bravo for all of its shows.”

According to the publication, Texas averaged over 9,000 new cases during the week of July 17 to 23. In that same timeframe, over 10,600 hospitalizations were reported, and more than 100 deaths each day.

DSHS Commissioner Hellerstedt updated state residents on the pandemic, noting that it is “spreading in workplaces, it’s spreading in families, in parties and gatherings.”

Hellerstedt warned that everyone should be keeping their guard up right now “and be even stronger in terms of fighting COVID-19.”

Considering how many parties and events a typical season of any Real Housewives series sponsors, fans were surprised to learn RHOD was filming so soon. Others defended the cast, saying they do not get to decide when they return to work and just hoped they were staying safe.

On Twitter, some fans have shared rumors and photographs of the housewives from the alleged new episodes.

Last night, one person tweeted that “Kameron & D’andra were filming at Kary’s house tonight! Unsure if the others were there!”

A Real Housewives fan account claimed that the cast had been seen at the Delaney Vineyards and shared a photo reportedly from one of Kary Brittingham’s Season 5 confessionals.

A few days ago, The Inquisitr reported that Real Housewives of New Jersey was also rumored to start production again for its eleventh season sometime this week.

Peter Larsen / Bravo

The last four seasons of RHOD have premiered in mid-August or early September. Due to the delay in filming, the premiere will likely be pushed back by several months.

So far, Season 5 is expected to star Brittingham, Kameron Westcott, Brandi Redmond, D’Andra Simmons, and Stephanie Hollman.

Long-time castmate LeeAnne Locken announced that she would not be returning to the series in February after a rocky Season 4.

In addition to the five returning housewives, Real Housewives of Dallas is rumored to be introducing two newcomers in Tiffany Moon and Jennifer Long. Long and Moon have been rumored to be joining the show for several months now, although Bravo has not officially confirmed it.