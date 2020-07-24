Ellen DeGeneres And Wife Portia de Rossi Robbed

The talk show host and her wife have been burglarized.

It was revealed publicly on Thursday, July 23, that popular talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, have been robbed. The couple’s mansion in Montecito, California, was recently broken into. The actual incident occurred earlier this month, on July 4, but reports regarding the crime have just now been released to the public by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, according to TMZ.

There are still many question in regards to this case as information is just starting to come out about what occurred. It is known that the suspect or suspects involved did not get away empty handed. The thieves stole expensive items, including watches and jewelry. The total value of what was stolen from the luxurious estate has not yet been revealed publicly.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, DeGeneres and de Rossi were “targeted due to the victim’s celebrity status.” However, authorities have not yet revealed whether or not they have any suspects. It is also not clear whether or not the couple were home at the time the burglary occurred.

This is not the only celebrity home to be robbed in recent weeks, and law enforcement will be looking into whether or not this particular incident is connected to other crimes. The press release from the sheriff’s office included some tips for local homeowners to implement to ensure their home is not targeted by burglars.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

“Avoid social media posts that let people know that you are away on vacation, leave lights or a television on to give the appearance of someone being home, consider programmable lighting that can be scheduled to turn on and off,” the statement read.

They went on to offer suggestions for homeowners that might be going out of town for an extended period.

“Make arrangements for your mail delivery so that it does not accumulate and showcase that nobody is home, inform your neighbors that you will be away and encourage them to report suspicious activity,” they noted.

The press release concluded by telling local residents to alert law enforcement if they have any information regarding the crime.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it has not been an easy time for DeGeneres. In addition to being slammed by workplace complaints from former employees, she and her wife also recently had to say goodbye to their beloved dog, Wolf. DeGeneres shared a sweet photo to Instagram in tribute of the dog.