Selena Gomez Spotted Wearing ‘Folklore’ Merch Ahead Of Taylor Swift’s New Album Debut

Taylor Swift broke the internet earlier today when she announced that she was surprise-releasing her eighth studio album Folklore at midnight. Well, as one of Swift’s close friends, fellow pop star Selena Gomez was photographed rocking a sweater from the Folklore merchandise line while out and about today, Hollywood Life reported this evening.

“Sel was spotted getting into a car wearing the ‘so much for summer love’ pullover sweatshirt. The item features faded grey tie-dye patterns with the album’s name on center chest in front, and Taylor’s name on the back along the neckline,” noted the article.

The publication theorized that Swift might have given it to her pal as part of a birthday present since Gomez recently celebrated her 28th birthday earlier this week.

Aside from the pullover, Gomez accessorized with a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings and tugged her dark hair into a messy bun.

Hollywood Life also noted that she wore her sweatshirt inside out, since the inside lining was visible. The outlet also linked a fan tweet showing the picture of Gomez.

Some people on Twitter wondered if Gomez did that on purpose to prevent potentially spoiling anything for her friendf before she made the official announcement.

“She’s also wearing it inside out so it doesn’t reveal anything omg,” guessed one person.

“SELENA WAS WEARING TAYLOR SWIFT’S NEW #Folklore MERCH YESTERDAY?!?!?!?! I CRY I LOVE THEIR FRIENDSHIP,” gushed another.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Since this morning, when Swift told her fans about the impending album on her social media, people have flooded her website to place preorders and check out the new merchandise. According to the publication, the specific sweatshirt Gomez sported while in Los Angeles has a long wait on it already.

“Taylor’s website says the item ‘ships in 6-8 weeks,’ so Sel is wearing a hot item!”

It’s not surprising that music fans are going wild over the news. There has been a shortage of Swift content since the 30-year-old singer had to cut her recent Lover tour short due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With all her new free time since she no longer had to plan out her concerts, the song-writer instead has spent the last several months writing new music. In her reveal message, Swift told fans that while it was disappointing how many things she was unable to do this year, she was happy to do something that she had not planned on and could not wait to share it with everyone at midnight tonight.