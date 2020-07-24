Instagram Model Raquel Benetti Shows Off Her Body In A Sports Bra While Juggling A Soccer Ball

Instagram model Raquel Benetti showcased her killer curves in tight-fitting athletic wear while putting her supreme soccer skills on display for her latest post. She was filmed wearing a small sports bra and body-hugging shorts as she juggled a soccer ball.

The 29-year-old soccer star was recorded on a patch of grass near a lake on a sunny day. There were docks in the water and lush green hillsides in the distance. Benetti had her long black hair tied up in a ponytail. She rocked a black sports bra with a graphic design that hugged onto her chest, and tight-fitting black bike shorts.

Benetti – who earned the moniker “The Muse of the Freestylers” – showed off several tricks that involved catching the ball on her chest. At the beginning of the clip she kicked the ball back and forth, and then flipped it into the air as she did a kick. The Brazilian then hit the ball high in the air and caught it on her back while she bent down. She flipped it up and proceeded to bounce the ball on her head before it came to a standstill.

The model followed that up by juggling the ball with her legs and then caught it with her chest after flipping it up into the air. Benetti knocked the ball back to her legs and once again flipped it up to her chest. The Sao Paulo, Brazil native ended the clip by catching the ball on her back two more times. Each time she bent at the waist and gave fans a view of her ample assets.

In the caption – as per Google Translate – Benetti directed fans to check out her YouTube page where she posted a video that gives tips on controlling the ball. She tagged her location as Marina Estância Confiança.

The Brazilian soccer player uploaded the footage Thursday afternoon for her 1.2 million Instagram followers. More than 2,400 of them showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button in just over five hours after the post went live. Benetti’s replies were flooded with heart-eye and clapping hands emoji. Fans complimented her curvy figure, and magnificent skill set.

“Nice!!” a supportive fan wrote while adding clapping hands emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Benetti shared a throwback clip where she freestyled in a garage filled with sports cars. She wore a tight black top, skirt, and matching high heels in the video. The model managed to pull off all her moves in the revealing ensemble.