Joe Biden Says Donald Trump ‘Waved The White Flag Of Surrender’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

On Thursday, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee, Joe Biden, slammed President Donald Trump over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, The Hill reported.

“It didn’t have to be this bad, but at every juncture of this crisis [Trump] has failed the fundamental role of a President,” Biden said in a statement.

“Instead of the wartime President we were promised, America is led by someone even his own aides and allies describe as ‘bored’ and ‘distracted’ by the fight against this virus,” the Democrat continued.

“He quit on this country and waved the white flag of surrender.”

Biden released the statement following news that the United States has passed 4 million active coronavirus cases.

As Biden pointed out, it has been reported that the commander-in-chief is becoming increasingly disinterested in handling the COVID-19 crisis.

Citing several aides and advisors, The Washington Post reported last week that Trump has shifted his focus to other issues, despite the fact that coronavirus cases are surging across the nation.

According to individuals briefed on the matter, Trump has decided to let state and local governments handle the outbreak, with officials reportedly sidelining Dr. Anthony Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

In his statement, Biden said that the Trump administration’s efforts to contain the virus are failing because the commander-in-chief and his allies have refused to listen to scientists and public health experts.

“We must listen to the scientists, and most importantly we must provide the sort of strong leadership that has been so sorely missing from this White House,” Biden said.

Biden has previously used similar language to describe Trump’s handling of the unprecedented public health emergency.

Earlier this week, the Democrat officially outlined his “Build Back Better” plan for economic recovery.

Biden’s plan offered a contrast to Trump’s assertions that the economy is headed toward a recovery, calling for government intervention in the markets. The Democratic nominee stated that he would, if elected in November, provide economic relief for small businesses and workers, while investing in public infrastructure.

The plan also called for financial aid for state and local governments, advocating for a mobilization of American manufacturing. Biden also noted that he would pay for his proposals by repealing Trump’s corporate tax cuts.

Latest polling suggests that Biden is ahead of Trump in the presidential race. An ABC News survey released last week gave the Democrat a 15-point advantage, recording a 39 percent approval rating for the commander-in-chief.