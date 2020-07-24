Jessica Killings Stuns, Showing Off Cleavage In Lacy Lingerie

Fitness model, influencer and actress Jessica Killings eschewed the workout gear and gym settings that have featured on her Instagram feed of late in favor of posting a sexy lingerie snapshot in her most recent update on the platform. The July 23 post, which also acted as an advertisement for a dietary supplement in beverage form, found the 32-year-old posing with the product while sporting a scanty, white lingerie combination that was heavy on lace and sex appeal.

With little being left to the imagination by the erotic ensemble, Killings’ curves, cleavage and athletic figure took center stage in the post. It was undeniably one of the more revealing updates to hit her account — which currently boasts nearly 2 million followers — in recent months.

The medium shot showed Killings in what appeared to be her kitchen as she rested against a countertop. As the camera snapped the picture, she peered dreamily into its lens with her eyelids slightly constricted and her pink lips parted and revealing some of her teeth. Meanwhile, her light brown and blond-highlighted hair flowed straight down from a middle part, draping her symmetrical face on both sides.

Just below its curled ends, Killings’ shapely bosom was pleasingly adorned by her lacy, white bra, which covered just enough skin to keep the photo from clearly breaking the boundary into obvious NSFW territory.

Beneath the cups of her bra, Killings’ rib bones were prominent on her slender frame; so, too, was her navel, which had been left bare along with the rest of her mid-section. In the same portion of the photo’s frame, her hips were seductively hugged by the straps of her scant panties, which were white and laced to match her top.

With one hand resting on the counter, the other held a glass full of the drink she was advertising.

Killings’ latest offering on Instagram proved to be a popular one with her fans and followers. Less than an hour after having been posted to her feed, the sizzling photo update was zeroing in on its 10,000th like. Furthermore, almost 300 comments had been left, the majority of which were overwhelming statements of approval for Killings’ sultry snap.

“Sexy and inspiring all in one,” wrote one appreciative admirer.

“Omg babe just a baddie @jessicakillings,” exclaimed a second commenter.

“Totally Quarantine Bae Material! Just lock us up and throw away the keys…” commented a third fan.

“Serving all that bawdy J; Lookin good,” said another admirer.

On July 20, The Inquisitr shared another of Killings’ posts that proved to be a big hit with her fans and followers. In that update, she teased while doing squats in a new, booty-building workout video.