Madison Pettis Shows Off Her Incredible Legs In A Super Short Dress On Her ‘Golden’ Birthday

Madison Pettis just celebrated her 22nd birthday.

Madison Pettis just turned 22 on Wednesday, July 22. She celebrated her special day with a few friends, lots of good food, and a unique birthday cake with a familiar face attached to it. The former Disney Channel star sent out an Instagram share of herself that seemed to delight her 3.7 million followers.

On Thursday, Madison posted a photo of herself in a party outfit that may have sent plenty of temperatures soaring. She looked amazing in a shimmering gold sleeveless dress. It seemed to be barely held up over her full bosom, but she appeared to be quite comfortable and confident in it. The sexy number wrapped around her petite waistline almost like a Christmas present with the wide tie hanging down on the left side of the outfit.

The pull up of the wrap made the bottom of the dress peak up into a sharp angle to expose plenty of skin and putting her incredible legs on full display. Madison’s luscious curly locks were flowing down over her slender shoulders. Her jewelry consisted of large hoop earrings, a small pendant necklace, and a few rings on her fingers. She completed her birthday ensemble with a pair of matching gold sandals.

The Corey in the House actress stood in front of a big display of pink and yellow balloons, as well as huge golden numbers featuring her age. There was also a black piano behind her and a winding staircase.

Madison indicated in her Instagram stories that she and her crew of friends usually end up at a place called Tao every year for her birthday. However, she revealed that this year was a little different. They all got together at either her home or someone else’s digs, as she scanned a table full of yummy food for everyone to enjoy.

For an extra special surprise, she was presented with a Drake cake. It was a three layer confection with the singer’s face plastered all over it. Madison seemed to enjoy posing with it. In addition, her stories also revealed that a good friend of hers showed up at her door unexpectedly for her party. The video showed her screaming with happiness as she welcomed her friend with a huge bear hug.

There were plenty of well wishes for her and her fans thought she looked gorgeous in her sexy outfit.

“You’re totally glowing gorgeous,” one follower told her.

“A real life angel,” another fan said.

Madison is no stranger to showing off her assets on social media. Just recently, the brunette beauty posted a snapshot of herself on Instagram in a sultry white bikini with a matching bucket hat. Her fans were mesmerized by how gorgeous she looked in the pic.