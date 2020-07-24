Chelsea Handler Recreates Martha Stewart’s Recent Poolside Snapshot

Chelsea Handler hopes to look as good as Martha Stewart some day.

Comedian and television personality Chelsea Handler took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 22, to share her attempt at recreating a recent snapshot that Martha Stewart shared on social media. In the photograph, Handler leaned against the side of her backyard pool in Los Angeles, California.

In the close-up portrait, Handler stared seductively at the camera, her lips pouted. She wore her blond hair down naturally and appeared to wear some very light makeup. Her bathing suit didn’t fit into the frame, and only one black spaghetti strap could be seen upon her shoulder.

She accessorized with a simple pair of stud earrings. The photograph was taken in such a way that her face was zoomed in and the background of the image was fuzzy.

The photograph which Handler is comically trying to replicate is a snapshot that Stewart posted on Instagram last week. The photo took the internet by storm due to just how good Stewart still looks, even at 78 years old.

Stewart relaxed in her pool in East Hampton while cooling off on a hot day. She showed off her flawless complexion, looking far younger than her true age.

In addition to her own snapshot, Handler also included Stewart’s original post so that her fans could compare and determine just how well she recreated the look.

In her caption, Handler expressed how much she hopes she looks like Stewart when she is her age.

The comical post quickly racked up the likes, earning 200,000 in no time. Handler boasts a total of 3.9 million followers on the platform overall. Her fans took to the comments section to compliment her on the post and share how well they thought she pulled off the look. Others expressed their shock that Stewart is 78 years old.

“For real! She looks good and so do you,” wrote one person.

“Her skin is insane. I need her routine and dermatologist,” another person remarked, referencing Stewart’s seemingly ageless complexion.

“78? Hope I look this good at 40!” one person complimented Handler, who turned 45 years old in February.

“I hope this is a thing and everyone is going to try out the Martha look,” joked one more fan.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Handler is clearly confident in her body and is not afraid to show off a little skin on social media. Last week she shocked fans by sharing a hilarious Instagram video of herself wearing a bra made out of face masks. The purpose of the clip was to promote the use of facial coverings amid the pandemic.