‘RHOBH’ Star Garcelle Beauvais Dishes On Season 10 Reunion Falling Out With Lisa Rinna

Garcelle Beauvais is opening up about the feud between her and Lisa RInna.

Garcelle Beauvais unfollowed her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Lisa Rinna after filming the Season 10 reunion special with host Andy Cohen last week and in an interview days later, the actress opened up their falling out.

According to a report from People magazine on July 23, Garcelle appeared on an episode of Access Hollywood this week, where she spoke about the virtual filming and admitted that when it came to recovering from the drama, it took her two days to shake it.

“I mean, because I’ve never been in that situation. I keep saying to my friends, if I don’t like someone, then they’re not in my life. But with this show, you can not like someone, but then you have to hang out with them,” Garcelle explained.

Garcelle revealed that she and her cast mates filmed for a whopping 13 hours from their homes and noted that just because the event was filmed virtually didn’t mean that it was any less stressful. In fact, Garcelle was stressed about the taping, which marked her very first reunion of all time.

As Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans will recall, Garcelle was first brought to the cast last year for Season 10 just months after original cast member Lisa Vanderpump announced she would not be moving forward with the ladies on their new season.

When Garcelle was asked about Lisa’s Instagram comment regarding the Season 10 reunion being “bullsh*t,” which Lisa shared on her Instagram Stories, Garcelle said, “She’s entitled to her opinion, is all I’ll say.”

As for her decision to unfollow Lisa after the reunion was filmed, Garcelle said that as the 10th season of the show continues, viewers will be seeing more and more about how “people are” and their “stance” on certain topis.

“And for me, the reunion was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” she added. “That’s all I’ll say.”

Also after the reunion special for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise Richards unfollowed Lisa, Teddi Mellencamp, and Erika Jayne.

Lisa Rinna attends the 2020 Christian Cowan x Powerpuff Girls Runway Show. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lisa blasted the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion taping as “bullsh*t” hours after the event took place and also suggested that it was a letter of cease and desist filed by Denise that prevented her and her co-stars from getting the answers they were looking for in regard to the events that took place throughout the main episodes.

“I guess cease and desists work,” Lisa teased.