Natalie Roush Bares Her Killer Curves In White String Bikini In Miami

Natalie Roush showed off her incredible curves to her 932,000 Instagram followers on Thursday, July 23, with a hot new update. The brunette bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a couple of shots of herself enjoying her “second home” in a sultry bikini that put her enviable figure on show.

The two-picture slideshow captured Roush standing in the fine white sand of a beach in Miami, Florida, according to the post’s geotag. She faced the camera in both with a serious, daring expression. In the first, she placed one hand on her waist and took the other to her temple. She tilted her head to the side, squinting her eyes a bit. The second showed her with both hands on her waist as she tucked in her chin. Her light brown hair was swept dramatically to the right and styled in natural waves.

Roush wore a white two-piece bathing suit that contrasted with her sun-kissed complexion. Her triangle top tied around her neck and allowed her to show off her cleavage. She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms that also had thin straps. She tied them on the side and placed them high on her body, baring her curvy hips. The U-shaped waistband was low on the front and showcased her fit stomach.

She kept things simple, choosing to accessorize her look with a couple of silver necklaces, one of which included a delicate pendant. Roush tagged herself and Secure magazine on the shot.

In the caption Roush revealed that the beach is like a second home to her and asked her followers where they feel the same. Her fans were quick to react to the post, giving it more than 20,500 likes and upwards of 270 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to rave about her beauty and to respond to her question.

“YOU LOOK SO DARN CUTE,” one of her fans raved.

“Gosh you’re so gorgeous,” replied another user.

“My second home is at my dads,” a third fan joked, indicated by the rolling on the floor laughing emoji added at the end.

“Mine too. In love with the beach,” added a fourth fan.

Roush often share bikini photos to her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, she recently shared another example in which she wore a plunging black top with matching straps connected to silver hoops on her shoulders. The top cut off just below her bust. She posed on a white cushioned patio chair on a covered balcony or deck. The image appeared to have been snapped after a dip in the pool or ocean, as she sported wet hair