‘Bachelor’ Alum Raven Gates Rocks A Bikini While Celebrating Her 29th Birthday

Bachelor in Paradise star Raven Gates celebrated her 29th birthday with a pool day.

Former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star Raven Gates celebrated her 29th birthday on Thursday, July 23. In honor of the special day, she took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself in the pool.

Gates stood in waist-high sparkling blue water at her home in Dallas, Texas. She sported a skimpy black-and-white animal-print bikini that accentuated her flawless figure. The bikini top featured a V-shaped design and some ruffles. The bottom piece was a high-waisted style that rested just above her navel.

The former reality television star wore a white wide-brimmed sun hat that shielded her face from the bright summer rays. She accessorized with a wide assortment of gold chain necklaces and chokers, one of which included a lock charm. She appeared to be wearing some minimal makeup and wore her long brown hair down in loose curls. She smiled subtly while posing for the camera.

In her caption, Gates reflected on the fact that she has entered the final year of her 20s. She pondered over what activities she should be sure to accomplish prior to turning 30, noting that getting married is her first priority right now.

Gates is currently engaged to Adam Gottschalk, whom she met through the Bachelor franchise. The pair had originally planned to get married in May of 2020. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it soon became clear that they would have to postpone their special day due to a need for social distancing. They have not yet announced the new date for the wedding.

Gates concluded her post on a note of positivity, expressing her gratitude for her pool while living in the steamy Texas weather. The post surpassed 10,000 likes less than an hour after it was posted.

The former reality television star boasts 1 million followers on Instagram overall. Her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on her stunning looks and to wish her a happy birthday. Others offered her advice on what activities to check off her bucket list in the coming year.

“Happy birthday beautiful! Enjoy your last year in your 20s!” wrote one fan.

“I think bucket lists are on hold,” joked another person, alluding to the ongoing pandemic.

Gates and Gottschalk are unfortunately not the only couple connected with Bachelor nation that have had to change their wedding plans due to the pandemic. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt also made the decision to postpone their wedding.