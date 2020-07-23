Natasha Oakley Sizzles In Floral Bikini While Enjoying The Ocean

Natasha Oakley gave her 2.2 million Instagram fans quite a treat on Thursday, July 23, with a stunning new update. The Australian model posted a photo in which she could be seen enjoying a paradisiacal location while wearing a stylish bikini that put her fit figure fully on display.

In the shot, Oakley was captured standing thighs-deep in the crystal-clear waters of a calm ocean. She was in a three-quarter stance with her right leg propped forward. She tugged at the side ties of her bikini bottoms, exposing her toned hips and strong arms along the way. Oakley had her eyes closed as she smiled brightly. Her blond tresses were wet and slicked back, indicating she had recently taken a dip in the water. According to the geotag, she photo was snapped at Hayman Island, the northernmost of the Whitsunday Islands in Central Queensland, Australia.

Oakley wore a two-piece suit that boasted a tropical print featuring green leaves and salmon pink flower against a baby blue background. The top had an underwire structure and demi cups that bared put a lot of her ample cleavage on show. Thin straps stretched over her shoulders to complete the bra. Her matching briefs tied on the sides and featured a U-shaped waistband that allowed her to show off her tight stomach.

She tagged Monday Swimwear over the snap, the brand she runs with her friend Devin Brugman.

Oakley noted in the caption that the beauty of the location can’t be captured on camera. The snapshot has garnered more than 9,400 likes and over 60 comments within the first hour of being posted. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise the model’s beauty and also that of her surroundings.

“I can’t deal this this location, you and the bikini,” one of her fans raved.

“You do a pretty good job!” added another user.

“You are so lucky you have this privilege where most of the world just can’t,” a third one expressed, including a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Gorgeous view with a gorgeous girl!!!” chimed in a fourth fan.

Oakley recently shared another snippet from her vacation, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The photo showed her a flimsy dress that floated around her as she posed. She was not wearing a bra and the plunging neckline of the garment showed off her chest. The dress also featured a high-cut thigh slit that came up to her hips, baring her enviable leg. She appeared to be on a boat and leaning against the metal railing during sunset.