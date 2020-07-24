Witney Carson Pregnant, ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Expecting First Child With Husband

Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson is pregnant with her first child. The dancer shared the exciting details via her Instagram page on Thursday and both fans and her show co-stars went wild over the big reveal.

Witney’s pregnancy announcement consisted of two photos and a lengthy caption. Both snapshots showed her hugging her husband, Carson McAllister, as she held a pregnancy test and set of ultrasound photos. She said that “Baby McAllister” would be arriving in January 2021.

Naturally, Witney expressed that she and her husband are filled with joy and excitement over this big development. The Dancing with the Stars veteran noted that she and her hubby learned of the news together and that they both loved their little one a great deal already.

In the hashtags of her post, Witney shared that she is 15 weeks along right now. DWTS fans were thrilled by this, and they know that Witney is just a few weeks behind her bestie Lindsay Arnold in her pregnancy.

Lindsay and her husband Sam Cusick are expecting their first child, a girl, in November.

“YAYYYY!!!!!!!! [S]o excited to be mamas together,” she commented on Witney’s post.

Within just the first hour after Witney had shared her baby news, the post had already been liked about 165,000 times by her 1.1 million followers. More than 4,000 comments rolled in, including quite a few from her show cohorts.

“SO EXCITED FOR THIS BLONDE/BLUE EYED BABE!!!!!! Soooo happy,” Jenna Johnson wrote.

As fans know, Jenna, Witney, and Lindsay grew up together in Utah and have been close friends for many years.

“Congratulations beauty!!!!! So so amazing!!! Incredibly excited for you and Carson, this baby is gonna be beautiful just like the two of you,” former DWTS pro Sharna Burgess commented.

“Yay!!!!!!!! Congrats! I’m so happy you and @lindsarnold are having babies around the same time!” noted former contestant Amy Purdy.

Witney’s former partners Milo Manheim and The Bachelor Chris Soules were among those who quickly showed their love for the announcement. Other contestants and show cast members like Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Alan Bersten, Sadie Robertson, Nastia Liukin, and Valentin Chmerkovskiy all chimed in as well.

Dancing with the Stars is going to be back with a new season this fall. However, it is known that it will look a bit different with Tyra Banks replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as hosts, and Wit’s pregnant bestie taking a season off. Now, it seems likely that Witney will be gone this fall too, but it certainly seems that she’ll be keeping her DWTS supporters updated over the coming months.