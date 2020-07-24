Sadie Robertson Rocks White Daisy Dukes And Pokes Fun At Husband’s ‘Youth Pastor Hair’

Sadie Robertson also revealed what she's been 'mesmerized' by lately.

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson showed off her breezy summer style in a new snapshot with her husband, Christian Huff. The cute couple was photographed posing beside the ocean as they embraced, and Robertson shared a still shot of their intimate moment with her Instagram followers on Thursday, July 23.

Robertson was flaunting her long legs in a pair of ivory Daisy Dukes with a flirty frayed hem. The shorts also had small side slits on the side. This design detail made it possible for her to flip the leg openings up to make them shorter in the front, while leaving them a bit longer in the back. The cutoffs’ white color really stood out against her deep tan.

Her ensemble also included a tight dark blue tank top, which she wore tucked in. She completed her look with a long white belt that boasted a black diamond pattern. The accessory added a touch of western flair to her outfit.

Robertson’s jewelry included a sparkly beaded bracelet and her glittering wedding ring. Her fingernails were painted light blue, and she wore her blond hair down with a center part.

As for Huff, he kept it casual in a pair of black athletic shorts and a gray T-shirt. In the caption of her post, Robertson couldn’t resist poking fun at her husband’s short hairstyle, which she described as “a 2010 youth pastor hair spike.”

The lovebirds flashed big smiles at the camera as they posed near the rail of a boat. An expanse of shimmering sea stretched out behind them, and a rock jetty was visible in the distance. Their photo was taken at sunset, so the sun was casting an orange glow over segments of the sky. A number of fluffy clouds were drifting by, and they had a dark blue hue. Robertson wrote that she’s been “mesmerized” by the appearance of the sky as of late.

Her photo rapidly amassed over 105,000 likes in the span of an hour. In the comments section, Huff explained that his hair looked the way it did because he had just gotten out of the shower.

Many of Robertson’s other followers complimented the couple and responded to her remark about her spouse’s spiky ‘do.

“If the tips were frosted it’d be a solid 2000’s,” one fan opined.

“You guys look wonderful!!! (Lately I’ve been wishing we were back in 2010…),” another admirer wrote.

“The couple, the water, the sky….just gorgeous!” gushed a third fan.

