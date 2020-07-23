Katrin Freud Shows Off Major Underboob In Black Lingerie

Ukrainian Playboy model Katrin Freud, who is also known as Ekaterina Sergeeva on social media, took to her page on Thursday and wowed her 1 million followers with a hot video.

In the video, Katrin could be seen rocking a black bodysuit that featured thin straps, a plunging neckline, a large cutout on the bodice, sheer fabric on the waist, and black bottoms.

The risque ensemble allowed Katrin to show off plenty of cleavage, major underboob, a glimpse of her taut stomach, and her long, sexy legs.

The hottie sported a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. She wore her highlighted blonde tresses in soft, romantic curls, letting her long locks cascade over her back, shoulder, and bosom.

In terms of jewellery, she chose a diamond-studded necklace that rested in between her cleavage, a gold cross pendant, and a delicate gold bracelet.

According to the geotag, the clip was filmed at the Skylight Studio in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

She stood against the background of a painted wall that had large white circles and some words written in Arabic. In the caption, she informed her fans that the video was unedited and she didn’t apply any filters on it during editing. She also revealed that her sexy lingerie was from KJ Swimwear and Clothes.

To pose, she could be seen touching her hair, pouting her lips, seductively gazing at the camera, and keeping her hands on her slender waist.

Within four hours of going live, the clip garnered more than 28,000 views and about 2,500 likes. In addition to that, several of Katrin’s followers took to the comments section and posted about 180 messages to praise her amazing figure and pretty looks.

“Wow, you are such a babe, I love you Kat,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“That lingerie looks super hot on you. I love the display of skin,” another user wrote.

“So gorgeous and sexy, Katrin. Your husband is the luckiest man on Earth,” a third admirer remarked.

“Damn, girl, you’re so hot I can’t even,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “perfect,” and “so kissable,” to express their adoration for Katrin.

Apart from her regular followers, many of Katrin’s fellow models and Instagram notables also liked and commented on the picture, including Jackie Janzer, Sasha Ray, and Isabella Rakonic.

