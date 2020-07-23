Sierra Skye Shows Off Her Curves, Kitty In Flirty Bikini Snap

Model, influencer and YouTuber Sierra Skye went animalistic on her popular Instagram feed on July 23, posting a sizzling snapshot that featured an actual cat in addition to her tight and toned physique in a super scant bikini. And even with the added presence of her feline friend in the shot, the 24-year-old bombshell made it difficult to look beyond her incredible curves and picturesque face.

As per usual, Sierra owned the frame in the photo post with an ample showing of cleavage and a provocative pose. Consequently, the IG offering became be a big hit among her more than 4 million followers on the platform, inspiring a litany of proverbial cat calls.

“Can you hold me in your other arm?” asked one fan.

“So beautiful and a beautiful body,” opined a second admirer.

“What a contrast between your beautifully tanned body and the white fur baby with those dazzling blue eyes.” commented another.

“Absolutely stunning,” stated a fourth fan.

In the picture, Sierra sat with her legs slightly spread on a hardwood floor that was partially covered with a light gray rug. As she did so, she held a white cat with black and gray streaks in its fur between her left forearm and bicep, while tucking a strand of hair behind her ear with her right hand.

In the background, a sofa and hanging painting were visible, but the seemingly pricey decor was made to look mundane in comparison to her sharp curves, olive-hued skin and sizable assets, which were adorned with a tiny, floral-pattern bikini with prominent blacks and yellows, and as well as transparent straps.

The garment was presumably a creation of Fashion Nova, the popular boutique that was tagged by Sierra in the post’s caption.

Although the cat she cradled partially obstructed her bust, Sierra’s cleavage nonetheless managed to tease nonetheless mid-frame. Just below her skimpy top, her pierced navel and defined abdominal muscles were perhaps equally prominent.

As Sierra held her furry pal, she also focused her gaze upon it and made a kissing face with her full, dark pink lips.

Sierra’s update generated a significant response in just a short time after going live. Just one hour after having been posted, it was well on its way to 30,000 likes, while more than 200 replies had been left in the comment thread, many of which shared similar sentiments to those relayed above.

As shared by The Inquisitr just one day before she threw a cat into her usual, bikini-clad mix, Sierra flaunted her tummy and voluptuous chest in an update which found her wearing lacy lingerie.