Curvy ‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Marquita Pring Shows Off Her Acrobatic Skills In High-Cut Swimsuit

Marquita Pring showed off her moves to her 111,000 Instagram fans on Thursday, July 23, with her most recent post. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to post a fun — and sexy — snapshot in which she channeled her inner gymnast while wearing a skimpy bathing suit.

The image is from Pring’s recent spread in the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which came out on Tuesday, July 21. It showed her in the middle of a side somersault as the camera framed her from the front, capturing her flashing a bright smile.

Pring wore a one-piece suit that featured an elegant brown print against a lighter nude shade that matched her skin tone. The number appeared to have thin straps stretching over her shoulders, helping keep the top part in place as she completed the pose. The straight neckline sat low, teasing a bit of cleavage. It boasted high-cut legs that bared her curvy hips and thighs. According to Sports Illustrated, her swimsuit was from I.AM.GIA.

Pring completed her ensemble with a gold-colored belt by Forever 21 around her waist and brown cowboy boots from Nocona, according to the same SI report. She wore her hair styled in gorgeous curls that fell toward the grass in the picture.

Pring paired the shot with an inspiring message in which she reflected about recently turning 30 and how she feels about it. She urged her fans to “be a kid for as long as you can” and noted she is excited about the upcoming decade and the possibility of combining the experiences she has gained while letting her “inner child shine.”

The photo has attracted more than 2,000 likes and over 60 comments within the first two hours. Her fans used the comments section space to congratulate her on her rookie shoot and to wish her a happy belated birthday.

“Thirties are THE BEST!! Happy Birthday,” one user wrote.

“I was JUST staring at this picture last night. Love it so much! Happy birthday!!!” replied another admirer.

“I LOVE your expression in this shot!” a third user chimed in.

“OHHH THE POSSIBILITIES!!! WOW!!!! WHAT A SEXXY PIC OF AN ABSOLUTELY STUNNINGLY GORGEOUS WOMAN!!!” added a fourth fan.

SI announced in October 2019 that Pring would be joining the magazine as a rookie for its 2020 edition. She jetted off to the Brush Creek Ranch in Wyoming, which is where the first group of models went for the initial shoot for this year’s issue, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. Since the magazine hit newsstands, Pring has been gracing her feed with several images and videos from her shoot to entice her fanbase.