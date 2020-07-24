‘RHOBH’ Stars Go Full Glam As They Reveal Their Jaw-Dropping Season 10 Reunion Looks

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast showed off their stunning styles ahead of the virtual reunion.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars shared photos of their Season 10 reunion looks to Instagram. The gorgeous ladies of the Bravo reality show were in full glam mode in their sneak peek pics, despite their unconventional get-ready circumstances due to COVID-19.

Fans already know there will be fireworks when the milestone Real Housewives reunion airs later this season, but there is no doubt the ladies of Beverly Hills were on fire ahead of their virtual sitdown with Bravo host Andy Cohen, as can be seen from the stunning photos below.

Kyle Richards

The OG Housewives star kicked things off with a slideshow of her style, including a peek at two of stylists. In a pose taken in front of her grand foyer, Kyle modeled a bright turquoise Alex Perry dress with sparkling earrings that swept down to her shoulders. In the comments to her post, fans told the Bravio veteran that blue is her color, with some saying she looks like a modern-day Elizabeth Taylor.

Erika Jayne

The 49-year-old “Pretty Mess” singer cleaned up well for the reunion. Erika wore a white gown embellished with silver sequins. Her hair was worn in a short blond bob – a drastic departure from the long looks she has been sporting lately – and her blue eyes were enhanced with some glam squad wizardry. In the comments to her post, one follower compared her to Katy Perry.

Lisa Rinna

Lisa debuted a stunning look as her alter ego Joan — as in “Crawford.” For her reunion look, the RHOBH veteran, 57, wore a sparkly gold Alex Perry gown and rocked a dark ‘do that cascaded down to her shoulders. In a separate social media video, seen here, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills beauty channeled the late movie star as she hammed it up for the camera.

Teddi Mellencamp

The mom of three proved she’s not living in anyone’s shadow with her reunion fashion. Teddi shined with long pink tresses and metallic dress with an embellished waist and billowed sleeves. The accountability coach was all smiles as she posed with her masked hair and makeup queens for a sultry shot taken at her home.

Dorit Kemsley

The Beverly Beach designer pulled out all the stops for the reunion. Dorit wore a one-shoulder, high-slit silver gown that showed off her incredible, toned legs. The mom of two’s hair was pulled into an elaborate updo and she paired the look with oversized drop earrings as she teased the “calm” before the reunion storm.

Garcelle Beauvais

Newcomer Garcelle may have stolen the show. The gorgeous actress, 53, shared several photos of a golden coat minidress with fringed sleeves. Garcelle noted that she was proud to use a Haitian designer for her unique ensemble. She paired the jaw-dropping look with a beaded headpiece.

Sutton Stracke

The wealthy boutique owner brought some southern charm to the RHOBH reunion. Sutton a “friend” of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, posed in a baby blue Pamella Roland, fringed dress and a pair of her favorite Manolos ahead of the 13-hour reunion taping.

And late to the party? As of this writing, Denise Richards has not yet posted her reunion look to Instagram.