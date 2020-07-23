Mindy Kaling Stuns In Poolside Snapshot

Mindy Kaling looked glamourous while lounging poolside.

Actress Mindy Kaling took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 23 to share a stunning poolside snapshot. The former star of The Office looked extra glamorous in a long, black sleeveless dress with white trim. She paired the dress with some black high heels.

Kaling accessorized with some small earrings and a thin white bracelet. She crossed one leg over the other while laying back on a luxurious looking white lounge chair. She rested her chin in one hand while staring intently at the camera, a serious expression on her face. She wore her dark hair down in natural looking waves.

Kaling appeared to be soaking up the sun while getting some work down outside. A small table sat alongside her, topped with journals, books, paperwork and a pair of black sunglasses. More stacks of paperwork lay on the ground as well as a cup of coffee.

The popular comedian took working from home to the next level, a large pool with sparkling blue water visible behind her. A large potted plant, bright yellow followers and an additional lounge chair completed the ultra relaxing looking deck area.

In her caption, Kaling joked that no one had showed up to party with her but that she was more than content to relax all by herself. The post racked up over 200,000 likes in no time. The comedian boasts 5.4 million followers on the platform overall. Her many followers took to the comments section to compliment her on the stunning snapshot and to share their admiration of her. Others made references to The Office, the show which ultimately helped skyrocket Kaling to fame.

“I love the books by the pool. What a perfect work environment,” one fan remarked.

“Dwight and Jim should have gone!” joked one person, referencing Dwight Schrute and Jim Halpert from The Office.

Other social media users took their guesses on what project Kaling is currently at work on.

“That stack of notebooks makes me hope that you are writing or working on another show,” wrote one hopeful fan.

“You can never be overdressed if you’re the only guest,” wrote one more person.

Kaling is currently not known to be working on filming or producing a show due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she has been keeping things lighthearted with frequent posts on social media. One of her most recent comical posts featured her own personal take on a charcuterie board, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Rather than meats and cheeses, her board was composed of candy and chips.