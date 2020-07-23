Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert Introduces Resolution To Ban Democratic Party

On Thursday, Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas introduced a resolution that would ban the Democratic Party, The Hill reported.

In a statement, Gohmert argued that the Democratic Party is a historically racist organization.

“A great portion of the history of the Democratic Party is filled with racism and hatred,” he said.

The congressman called on Democratic lawmakers to “acknowledge their party’s loathsome and bigoted past, and consider changing their party name to something that isn’t so blatantly and offensively tied to slavery, Jim Crow, discrimination, and the Ku Klux Klan.”

Gohmert introduced his resolution after the House of Representatives voted to remove from the Capitol statues associated with slavery and the Confederacy.

The Republican also pointed to a number of racist policies notable Democrats — such as former President Woodrow Wilson — supported, arguing that the party needs to change its name.

That, he said, “is the standard to which they are holding everyone else, so the name change needs to occur.”

As The Hill noted, the Democratic Party supported slavery during the Civil War, but both parties have significantly changed since the 19th century.

Gohmert’s resolution was co-sponsored by Republican Reps. Andy Harris of Maryland, Jody Hice of Georgia, Randy Weber of Texas and Andy Biggs of Arizona.

The Democratic-controlled House voted to remove the statues on Wednesday, amid nationwide protests against police brutality, which were sparked by the death of George Floyd. During the protests, demonstrators and activists took down statues of Confederate leaders and other monuments they claim represent white supremacy.

As reported by CNN, the legislation passed with a bipartisan vote of 305-113, with support from 72 GOP lawmakers. The bill — which would also remove monuments dedicated to John C. Calhoun, Charles Aycock and James P. Clarke — would have to pass the GOP-controlled United States Senate to take effect.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Last week, the Pentagon effectively banned the Confederate flag from being displayed at U.S. military bases. The flag was not explicitly mentioned in the Defense Department memo announcing the decision, but the document made it clear that the military is being strongly encouraged to display the American flag and other “ceremonial” flags, such as that of NATO.

“The flags we fly must accord with the military imperatives of good order and discipline, treating all our people with dignity and respect, and rejecting divisive symbols,” the memo said.

President Donald Trump has spoken out against the Black Lives Matter movement, criticizing protesters for targeting Confederate memorials. During his Fourth of July speech at Mount Rushmore, the president declared that the demonstrators want to “overthrow the American Revolution.”